एटीएम की प्लेट उखाड़ी, कैश ट्रे ताेड़ने का प्रयास, आराेपी फरार

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
एसबीआई के क्षेत्रीय कार्यालय के नीचे स्थापित एटीएम काे अज्ञात दाे युवकाें ने ताेड़ने का प्रयास किया। घटना शनिवार रात काे 12 बजे हुई। अज्ञात अाराेपी कैश ट्रे ताेड़ने में सफल नहीं हाे पाए ताे भाग गए। राहगीराें ने एटीएम टूटा देखकर जवाहरनगर थाने में फाेन किया। इसके बाद गश्ती पुलिस माैके पर पहुंची। बैंक के कार्यवाहक प्रबंधक की ओर से रविवार दाेपहर काेतवाली नाेडल थाना में मुकदमा दर्ज करवाया गया है।

मीरा चाैकी प्रभारी एसअाई ज्याेति नायक मामले की जांच कर रही हैं। बैंक के कार्यवाहक प्रबंधक जगदीश शर्मा ने परिवाद में बताया है कि गगन पथ पर क्षेत्रीय कार्यालय के मुख्य द्वार के पास लगे एटीएम काे अज्ञात दाे युवकाें ने शनिवार रात काे ताेड़कर कैश निकालने का प्रयास किया। इस वारदात में एटीएम की कवर प्लेट उखाड़कर अलग कर दी गई।

हालांकि आराेपी कैश ट्रे तक नहीं पहुंच पाए। इसलिए एटीएम में रीफिल किया गया कैश सुरक्षित है। पुलिस ने एटीएम में लगे सीसी कैमराें के फुटेज देखे हैं। इसमें दाे युवक एटीएम से छेड़छाड़ करते दिखाई दे रहे हैं। इस संबंध में एसएचो विश्वजीत और जांच अधिकारी ज्याेति से बात करने की काेशिश की लेकिन दाेनाें के माेबाइल फाेन बंद आ रहे थे।

जवाहरनगर थाना के रात्रिकालीन गश्त अधिकारी हवलदार संजयकुमार सूचना मिलने पर घटनास्थल पहुंचे। वहां माैके पर जाकर देखा ताे न बैंक गार्ड था न ही एटीएम का गार्ड मिला। यहां तक की स्ट्रीट लाइटाें के अलावा बैंक परिसर की लाइटें भी नहीं जल रही थीं। एटीएम के पास ही एक िनजी अस्पताल है। यहां रातभर लाेगाें का आना जाना लगा रहता है। संभावना है कि सड़क पर अा जा रहे लाेगाें से डरकर अज्ञात आराेपी बीच में ही भाग गए।

शाखा प्रबंधक की ओर से दी गई रिपाेर्ट में बताया गया है कि दाे अज्ञात युवकाें ने रात 12 बजे से 12:20 बजे तक एटीएम काे ताेड़ने का प्रयास किया। रिपाेर्ट के अनुसार 20 मिनट तक आराेपी एटीएम से छेड़छाड़ करते रहे लेकिन इस दाैरान एटीएम का शायरन नहीं बजा। आराेपियाें के पास कैश ट्रे काे ताेड़ने के औजार कमजाेर थे। इसलिए लाेगाें काे आता देखकर उनकाे भागना पड़ा। आराेपी नशेड़ी लग रहे हैं अाैर चेहरे भी नहीं ढके थे।

