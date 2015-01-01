पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:प्रधानाध्यापक काे बंधक बनाकर ब्लैकमेल करने का प्रयास, दाे आराेपी गिरफ्तार,हनी ट्रैप का मामला, हिंदुमलकोट थाना क्षेत्र की घटना

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हिंदुमलकाेट थाना क्षेत्र में हनी ट्रैप का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। बताया जा रहा है कि एक सरकारी स्कूल के प्रधानाध्यापक को हनीट्रैप कर एक ढाणी में बंधक बनाकर ब्लैकमेल का प्रयास किया गया। पुलिस ने ढाणी पर छापा मारकर प्रधानाध्यापक को गिरोह के चंगुल से मुक्त करवाया। दो युवकों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। दो सगी बहनें और उनका पिता फरार है।

हिंदुमलकाेट थाना प्रभारी रामप्रताप वर्मा ने बताया कि चक 3-डी (बड़ी) के सरकारी स्कूल में पदस्थापित प्रधानाध्यापक दयाराम सुथार को मुक्त करवाया गया है। उनके द्वारा दी गई रिपोर्ट के आधार पर मामला दर्ज कर हनी ट्रैप करने वाली सिमरन कौर नामक युवती के भाई कुलदीपसिंह (27) पुत्र हरबंससिंह और उसके दोस्त पालासिंह (25) पुत्र जरनैलसिंह निवासी दुल्लापुर केरी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। सिमरनकौर, उसकी बहन वीरपालकौर तथा इनका सौतेले पिता राजपालसिंह की तलाश की जा रही है। पुलिस ने बताया कि मामले की जांच जारी है। अन्य आरोपियों को भी जल्द गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा।

