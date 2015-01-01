पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:बदलते मौसम व सर्दी से रहें सावधान, गर्म कपड़े पहनें और मच्छरों को न पनपने दें

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने आमजन के लिए जारी की एडवाइजरी

बदलते मौसम के चलते मौसमी बीमारियों की आशंका पहले से अधिक बढ़ गई है। काेराेना का संक्रमण बढ़ने के दृष्टिगत अब लोगों को ज्यादा सावधान रहना होगा। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने इसकी एडवाइजरी जारी की है। डाॅक्टर्स के अनुसार सर्दी में लापरवाही घातक हो सकती है। ऐसे में जरूरी है कि लापरवाही न करते हुए सुबह व शाम और मौसम हल्का सर्द होने पर भी गर्म कपड़े अवश्य पहनें।

बुजुर्गों, बच्चों व बीमार लोगों का खास ख्याल रखें। वहीं, चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने भी अधिकारियों व कर्मियाें को इस संबंध में पाबंद किया है ताकि स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों पर आने वाले मरीजों को कोई परेशानी न हो और उन्हें हरसंभव उपचार व निशुल्क दवा का लाभ मिल सके। विभाग की ओर से प्राथमिक कदम उठाते हुए नियमित एंटीलार्वा गतिविधियों सहित जागरूकता गतिविधियां की जा रही हैं।

सीएमएचओ डॉ. गिरधारी मेहरड़ा ने बताया कि बदलते व सर्द होते मौसम से कोरोना सहित अन्य मौसमी बीमारियां चपेट में ले सकती हैं। इसलिए जरूरी है कि आमजन स्वयं के स्तर पर भी खुद बचें एवं अन्य लोगों को बचाएं। विभाग ने भी कोरोना रोकथाम को लेकर जागरूकता गतिविधियां बढ़ाई हैं ताकि आमजन इसकी चपेट में आने से बच सकें।

इसके साथ ही स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता, आशा सहयोगिनियां व अन्य स्टाफ गांवों-कस्बों में जाकर खड़े पानी में एमएलओ व गम्बूशिया मछलियां आदि डाल रहे हैं। टीमें ठहरे पानी में एमएलओ और पीने के पानी भंडारण में टेमीफोस डाल रहे हैं। डॉक्टर्स के अनुसार मौसमी बीमारियों के इस दौर में मच्छरों से भी बचना बेहद जरूरी है। अपने स्तर पर की गई सावधानियों के जरिए मच्छराें से बचा जा सकता है।

इन दिनों पूरी बाजू के कपड़े पहने जाएं और साप्ताहिक रूप से गमलों से, गमलों की ट्रे और फ्रिज की ट्रे का पानी साफ किया जाए ताकि मच्छर न पनप सकें। घर के आसपास मच्छर मारने वाली दवा का छिड़काव करवाएं। सीएमएचओ डॉ. मेहरड़ा के अनुसार इन दिनों दिन में धूप और सुबह व शाम को सर्दी होती है जो लापरवाही के चलते चपेट में ले सकती है। ऐसे में अब सर्दी, खांसी, जुकाम व बुखार जैसी सामान्य बीमारियां जकड़ सकती हैं। इसके साथ ही वर्तमान में कोरोना बढ़ता दिखाई दे रहा है जो लापरवाही पर घातक साबित हो सकता है। जरूरी है कि इन दिनों सर्दी से खुद को बचाते हुए बीमारियों से बचें।

