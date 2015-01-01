पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैंक कॉलोनी में फायरिंग का मामला:भंवर व साैरभ रुपये 1 से 5 हजार में बेचते थे लोगों की आईडी उसी से जारी होते सिमकार्ड, फिर फोन कर मांगते फिरौती

श्रीगंगानगर
  • आराेपी माेनू जालप से साेशल मीडिया काॅल करने वाली सिमकार्ड की बरामदगी

साेपू के बीकानेर जिलाध्यक्ष 24 वर्षीय माेनू जालप उर्फ माेहनलाल कुम्हार ने जिस सिमकार्ड से साेशल मीडिया के जरिए काॅल कर श्रीगंगानगर के काराेबारी एलडी मित्तल और उनके दामाद शुभम मित्तल से फिराैती के एक कराेड़ रुपए मांगे गए थे, वह सिम भंवरलाल और साैरभ जैन ने उपलब्ध करवाई थी। ये दाेनाें बीकानेर मेें माेबाइल फाेन की दुकानाें पर काम करते हैं।

इनके पास एक माेबाइल फाेन नेटवर्क सेवा प्रदाता कंपनी की केनाेपी लगाने की फ्रेंचाइजी है। कंपनी इनकाे एक निश्चित समय में निश्चित संख्या में सिमकार्ड बेचने का टारगेट देती है। इन सिमकार्ड काे जारी करने और एक्टिवेट करवाने की जिम्मेदारी भी इनकी ही हाेती थी। ये दाेनाें फर्जी आईडी से सिमकार्ड जारी करके उस सिमकार्ड काे एक से पांच हजार रुपए में बेचते थे।

माेहनलाल कुम्हार उर्फ माेनू जालप करीब 7-8 वर्षाें से साेपू गैंग के प्रभाव में है और लाॅरेंस गिराेह के पंजाब और हरियाणा के कुख्यात गैंगस्टराें काे बीकानेर में पनाह देता रहा है। वह इस गिराेह काे इसी तरह की कूट रचित दस्तावेजाें से जारी और एक्टिवेट की गई कई सिमकार्ड उपलब्ध करवाता था। इसलिए उसने अपने इरादे पूरे करने काे काेलायत थाना क्षेत्र के गांव नाेईया निवासी 24 वर्षीय भंवरलाल मेघवाल और गंगाशहर थाना क्षेत्र के गांव भिनासर निवासी 26 वर्षीय साैरभ जैन से दाेस्ती की और फिर इनसे असंख्य सिमकार्ड इसी तरह कूट रचित दस्तावेजाें से जारी करवाए थे।

भास्कर पड़ताल...कालू शूटर 2017 में जाेधपुर में हत्या के बाद बीकानेर आकर छुपा था, साेपू गैंग ने ही दी थी शरण

सूत्राें से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार हरियाणा निवासी रविंद्र उर्फ कालू शूटर ने दिसंबर 2007 में लाॅरेंस बिश्नाेई की साेपू गैंग का हाथ थामा था। इसके बाद से वह इस गैंग के लिए लगातार लूट, डकैती और हत्याएं करता आ रहा है। 18 सितंबर 2017 काे जाेधपुर में डिपार्टमेंटल स्टाेर काराेबारी वासुदेव की हत्या और लूट के बाद कालू शूटर अपने साथी के साथ बीकानेर आकर छुप गया था।

उसे बीकानेर के साेपू गैंग ने ही शरण दी थी और ठहरने काे गुप्त स्थान की व्यवस्था करवाई थी। अाशंका है कि बीकानेर के साेपू जिलाध्यक्ष माेनू जालप ने ही उनके ठहरने की व्यवस्था की थी। इतना ही नहीं काली ने सीकर में सरपंच शंकर राव की भी लाॅरेंस के इशारे पर हत्या की थी। काली शूटर काे यमुनानगर से जनवरी 2018 में गिरफ्तार किया गया था।

वह चंडीगढ़ में खरड़ मर्डर मामले में प्राेडक्शन वारंट पर गिरफ्तार कर न्यायिक हिरासत में भिजवाया गया। उसे जब गिरफ्तार किया गया था तब उसके माेबाइल फाेन में इन सभी हत्याओं के फाेटाे मिले थे। सीकर और जाेधपुर में जिनकी हत्याएं की गईं उनकी फाेटाे लाॅरेंस ने काली शूटर काे जेल से ही साेशल मीडिया पर भेजी थीं।

जिन दुकानों पर भी काम करते, वहां लोगों की आईडी अपने पास छिपा लेते

पुलिस सूत्राें के अनुसार सामने आया है कि भंवरलाल मेघवाल और साैरभ जैन जिन दुकानाें पर काम करते हैं, वहां पर सिमकार्ड जारी करवाने अाने वाले सामान्य ग्राहकाें की अाईडी की फाेटाे काॅपी अपने पास स्टाेर कर लेते थे। गांव देहात के अनपढ़ लाेगाें की अाईडी पर ये लाेग फर्जी सिमकार्ड जारी करते थे। कंपनी की ओर से वेरिफिकेशन काॅल में खुद का नंबर देकर सिमकार्ड काे एक्टिवेट करवा देते थे। इसके बदले उनकाे एक से पांच हजार रुपए प्रति सिमकार्ड के कमाई हाेती थी। इतनी बड़ी रकम देखकर इन्हाेंने असंख्य सिमकार्ड गलत लाेगाें काे बेच दिए।

माेनू जालप काे बीकानेर लेकर गई जिला पुलिस, सिमकार्ड जारी की तस्दीक

इधर गिरफ्तार और रिमांड पर चल रहे माेनू जालप काे जवाहरनगर पुलिस मंगलवार काे बीकानेर लेकर गई। वहां पर आराेपी माेनू से उस दुकान और जगह की तस्दीक करवाई गई जहां से उसने वह सिमकार्ड जारी करवाया था,जिससे फिराैती के साेशल मीडिया काॅल किए गए थे। ऐराेपी माेनू जालप से उक्त सिमकार्ड और जिस फाेन में इस सिमकार्ड का उपयाेग किया गया था,उसकी बरामदगी के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। देर शाम तक टीम बीकानेर से वापस नहीं लाैटी थी।

