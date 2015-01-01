पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्याओं पर विचार-विमर्श:भारतीय जनता मजदूर संघ डिस्काॅम कार्यालय पर कल से करेगा धरना-प्रदर्शन

श्रीगंगानगर2 घंटे पहले
भारतीय जनता मजदूर संघ जिलाध्यक्ष हेमराज चौधरी की अध्यक्षता में मीरा चौक डिस्ट्रिक्ट सेंटर स्थित जिला कार्यालय में बैठक हुई। इसमें जोधपुर डिस्कॉम में कार्यरत ठेकाकर्मियों की विभिन्न समस्याओं पर विचार-विमर्श किया गया।

जिला महामंत्री प्रदीप पंडित कश्मीरी के मुताबिक बैठक में जिलाध्यक्ष हेमराज चौधरी ने घोषणा कि जोधपुर डिस्कॉम अधिकारियों की कार्यशैली के खिलाफ 23 नवंबर को सुबह 11:30 बजे एक्सईएन कार्यालय पर मजदूर संघ निजी श्रमिकों को लेकर अनिश्चितकालीन धरना-प्रदर्शन शुरू करेगा।

चाैधरी ने आराेप लगाया कि निगम अधिकारियों द्वारा ठेका कर्मचारियों को नाजायज परेशान किया जा रहा है, उनसे अवैध वसूली की जा रही है। सहायक अभियंता शहर द्वितीय और अधिशासी अभियंता, एक्सईएन द्वारा निजी ठेका कर्मचारियों को अनेक तरह की यातनाएं दी जा रही हैं, जिसे भारतीय जनता मजदूर संघ कभी बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगा। बैठक में मंच पदाधिकारी, कार्यकर्ता तथा जोधपुर डिस्कॉम में कार्यरत निजी ठेका कर्मचारी उपस्थित थे।

