पालिका चुनाव-2020:भाजपा-कांग्रेस ने संभावित जिताऊ उम्मीदवारों की बाड़ेबंदी की, मतगणना कल सुबह 9 बजे से शुरू होगी

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भाजपा: 83% मतदान ही सरकार का विरोध, 8 पालिकाओं में बोर्ड हमारा ही
  • कांग्रेस: भाजपा के दावे खोखले, शहरी लोगों का समर्थन राज्य सरकार के साथ

आठ नगरपालिकाओं में 97735 मतदाताओं ने शुक्रवार को गोपनीय मतदान से क्या फैसला किया, इसका खुलासा रविवार को हो जाएगा। पालिकाओं में बोर्ड बनाने के लिए एक दूसरे को पछाड़ने पर तुली भाजपा व कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेताओं का एक ही दावा है कि वे ही बोर्ड बनाएंगे। भाजपा का दावा है कि इस बार मतदाता राज्य सरकार से नाखुश हैं। इससे प्रत्येक पालिका में कमल ही खिलेगा। वहीं कांग्रेस उम्मीद जता रही है कि स्थानीय चुनाव में मतदाता सरकार के साथ चलता है।

कांग्रेस ने राज्य में विकास कार्य करवाए हैं। इससे सभी बोर्ड कांग्रेस के ही बनेंगे। दोनों ही पार्टियों के नेताओं ने शुक्रवार शाम 5 बजे मतदान समाप्ति से पूर्व ही अपनी पार्टी और संभावित जिताऊ निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियाें की बाड़ेबंदी करनी शुरू कर दी। शाम तक संभावित जिताऊ उम्मीदवारों को बाड़ेबंदी में ले लिया गया था। हालांकि बाड़ेबंदी के दौरान भी पार्टियों में गुटबाजी की झलक देखने को मिली। सादुलशहर में वार्ड नंबर 10 में भाजपा उम्मीदवार जसपाल सिंह को अपने साथ ले जाने के लिए भाजपा के दाेनों धड़ों ने शाम 4:30 बजे ही प्रयास शुरू कर दिए।

8 पालिकाओं में 83.65% मतदान, पिछले चुनाव से 2.9% की गिरावट, कारण-कोरोनाकाल

शुक्रवार काे हुए मतदान के दाैरान काेराेना के खाैफ के बीच मतदाताओं ने उत्साह दिखाते हुए लोकतंत्र के प्रति जागरूक होने का अपना फर्ज पूरा किया। आठ नगरपालिकाओं के 206 वार्डाें के लिए 83.65 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। हालांकि वर्ष 2015 के चुनाव की अपेक्षा जिले में आठों नगरपालिकाओं में 2.9 प्रतिशत कम मतदान हुआ।

सादुलशहर: भाजपा को भितरघात की आशंका
टिकटों को लेकर भाजपा में पूर्व पालिकाध्यक्ष प्रदीप खीचड़ और पूर्व मंत्री गुरजंट सिंह बराड़ के बीच खींचतान रही। यहां भाजपा भितरघात की आशंका से ग्रस्त हैं। पार्टी के एक उम्मीदवार की बाड़ेबंदी को लेकर पूर्व मंत्री बराड़ और पूर्व अध्यक्ष खीचड़ समर्थकों के बीच मतदान के दौरान जोर अाजमाइश हुई। कांग्रेस में विधायक ने जिताऊ उम्मीदवारों को अपने पास रखा हुआ है।

श्रीविजयनगर: भाजपा के उम्मीदवार गायब
भाजपा के 21 उम्मीदवार विधायक बलवीर सिंह लूथरा के साथ बताए जा रहे हैं। दाे उम्मीदवार लूथरा विरोधी खेमे में होने की संभावना जताई जा रही है। कांग्रेस में पूर्व विधायक सोना देवी और पूर्व विधायक सोहन नायक के खेमों ने अलग अलग बाड़ेबंदी कर रखी है। दोनों पार्टियां निर्दलीयों से भी संपर्क कर रही हैं।

श्रीकरणपुर: कांग्रेस के दो दावेदारों में आजमाइश
यहां भाजपा से ज्यादा कांग्रेस ने बाड़ेबंदी पर जोर दिया है। पालिका अध्यक्ष पद के कांग्रेस के दो दावेदारों के बीच ज्यादा उम्मीदवारों को अपने पक्ष में करने की जोर आजमाइश चल रही है। विधायक गुरमीत सिंह कुन्नर पार्टी उम्मीदवारों को अपने पास बुला लिया है। तीन निर्दलीयों को भी साथ लिया गया है। भाजपा अपने प्रत्याशियों से फीडबैक ले रही है।

केसरीसिंहपुर: दाेनों पार्टियां सक्रिय हुई
गत चुनाव में दोनाें पार्टियों को स्पष्ट बहुमत न मिलने पर जोड़ तोड़ से कांग्रेस ने अध्यक्ष बनाया था। इस बार दोनों पार्टियां बाड़ेबंदी को लेकर सक्रिय हैं। भाजपा में पूर्व मंत्री टीटी व उनके विरोधी खेमे ने अलग अलग बाड़ेबंदी की है। कांग्रेसी उम्मीदवारों को विधायक गुरमीत सिंह कुन्नर ने अपने पास बुला लिया है। अभी तक जिताऊ निर्दलीयों ने पत्ते नहीं खोले हैं।

गजसिंहपुर: कुन्नर व टीटी खेमा हुआ सक्रिय
गजसिंहपुर में कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार को विधायक गुरमीत सिंह कुन्नर खेमे ने एकजुट कर अपने पास रखा है। भाजपा उम्मीदवारों की पूर्व मंत्री सुरेंद्रपाल सिंह टीटी व स्थानीय पदाधिकारियों ने बाड़ेबंदी की है। पूर्व पालिका अध्यक्ष भूपेंद्र शर्मा सहित तीसरे माेर्चे के निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार अभी साइलेंट हैं।

रायसिंहनगर: दोनों पार्टियों में खींचतान शुरू
भाजपा की टिकट वितरण में विधायक की चली। भाजपा प्रत्याशी विधायक की बाड़ेबंदी में है। टिकट से वंचित होने से निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़ रहे सांसद निहालचंद के कुछ समर्थकों से भी संपर्क किया जा रहा है। सांसद खेमा भी सक्रिय है। कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार भी तीन पूर्व विधायकों सोना देवी, दौलतराज और सोहन नायक के धड़ों बंटे हैं। दोनों ही पार्टियों में खींचतान चल रही है।

पदमपुर: कांग्रेस ने फीडबैक लिया, दो गुट बने
कांग्रेस में विधायक गुरमीत सिंह कुन्नर सक्रिय हैं। फीडबैक लेने के लिए कुन्नर ने उम्मीदवारों को मतदान समाप्ति से पूर्व ही अपने पास बुला लिया। पार्टी नेताओं के अनुसार उम्मीदवारों के साथ फीडबैक मीटिंग हुई है। तीन उम्मीदवारों के पालिकाध्यक्ष पद के कुन्नर विरोधी खेम के पास होने की चर्चा है। यहां भाजपा वेट एंड वॉच की स्थिति में है।

अनूपगढ़: भाजपा गुटों में बंटी, कांग्रेसी सक्रिय
इस बार यहां भाजपा में विधायक संतोष बावरी और निर्विरोध पार्षद बनी प्रियंका बैलाण के बीच गुटबाजी है। दोनों खेमों ने ही अपने-अपने उम्मीदवारों को एकजुट कर लिया। कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवार एआईसीसी के सचिव कुलदीप इंदौरा के साथ हैं। शाम को कांग्रेस के एक उम्मीदवार को बाड़ेबंदी में लाने के लिए काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी।

कोरोना काल में ओवर आल 83 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा मतदान होना एक मिसाल है। ये सरकार के विरोध का संकेत हैं। इसका फायदा भाजपा को मिलेगा।
माधोराम चौधरी, संभाग चुनाव प्रभारी, भाजपा।

भाजपा चाहे कितने ही दावे करती रहे। मतगणना में स्थिति साफ हो जाएगी कि जनादेश कांग्रेस को ही मिलेगा। श्रीगंगानगर जिले की सभी पालिकाओं में कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष बनेंगे।
हाकम अली खान, पर्यवेक्षक कांग्रेस।

