नगरपालिका चुनाव:मतदान के बाद भाजपा-कांग्रेस के नेताओं ने फीडबैक लिया, भाजपा में तीन स्तर की रिपोर्ट के बाद अध्यक्ष पद का उम्मीदवार तय हाेगा

श्रीगंगानगर39 मिनट पहले
कांग्रेस ने पदमपुर क्षेत्र में एक निजी काेठी में बाड़ेबंदी की है। सूत्रों के अनुसार बाड़ेबंदी में कांग्रेस 17 प्रत्याशियाें के अलावा 3 समर्थित निर्दलीय भी हैं।
  • कांग्रेस: जिसे ज्यादा पार्षद चाहेंगे उसी को प्रत्याशी बनाने का फाॅर्मूला

जिले की 8 नगरपालिकाओं में मतदान के बाद अध्यक्ष व उपाध्यक्ष पद पर काबिज होने के लिए भाजपा व कांग्रेस रणनीति बनानी शुरू कर दी है। शनिवार को दोनों पार्टियों के वरिष्ठ नेताओं ने पार्टी पदाधिकारियों व कार्यकर्ताओं से वार्ड वाइज जीत हार की संभावना, अध्यक्ष व उपाध्यक्ष पद के लिए बहुमत जुटाने की रणनीति पर चर्चा की।

भाजपा के संभाग चुनाव प्रभारी माधोराम चौधरी ने स्थानीय पदाधिकारियों से फीडबैक लिया। कांग्रेस में नगरपालिका क्षेत्रवार चुनाव प्रबंधन कर रहे विधायक व विधानसभा चुनाव लड़े प्रत्याशियों ने पदाधिकारियों और वार्ड चुनाव के उम्मीदवारों से फीडबैक लिया। दोनों ने अपनी बाड़ेबंदी में उन निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों को भी शामिल कर लिया है, जिनके जीतने की संभावना है।

भाजपा तीन स्तर की रिपोर्ट लेने के बाद अध्यक्ष पद का उम्मीदवार घोषित करेगी। वहीं, कांग्रेस पार्टी पुराने सिस्टम को फाॅलो करते हुए जिस उम्मीदवार का ज्यादा पार्षद समर्थन करेंगे, उसी को अध्यक्ष पद का उम्मीदवार बनाएगी। मतगणना रविवार काे सुबह 9 बजे प्रारंभ हाेगी।

भाजपा-कांग्रेस की रणनीति; ज्यादा से ज्यादा बोर्ड बनाने का जुगत

भाजपा: तीन स्तर पर विचार-विमर्श कर पैनल बनेंगे
भाजपा के संभाग चुनाव प्रभारी माधोराम चौधरी के अनुसार पार्टी ने अध्यक्ष व उपाध्यक्ष पद के उम्मीदवार के लिए गाइड लाइन निर्धारित कर दी है। इसमें बाहर से लगाए नगरपालिका प्रभारी, जिलाध्यक्ष और संभाग प्रभारी से प्रदेश भाजपा फीडबैक लेगी। जीते हुए पार्षदों से विचार-विमर्श करने के बाद इन तीनों स्तरों के पदाधिकारी अपनी रिपोर्ट प्रदेश भाजपा को देंगे। तीनों स्तरों पर तैयार हुए पैनल के आधार पर प्रदेश भाजपा उम्मीदवार तय करेगी। रविवार को मतगणना होगी। इसके बाद मंगलवार को अपराह्न 3 बजे तक अध्यक्ष पद के लिए नामांकन का समय है। उम्मीदवार चयन करने की प्रक्रिया रविवार से ही शुरू हो जाएगी।
कांग्रेस: सहमति नहीं तो पार्षदों की वोटिंग भी संभव
अनूपगढ़ नगरपालिका चुनाव प्रबंध देख रहे एआईसीसी के सचिव कुलदीप इंदौरा के अनुसार उम्मीदवार चयन के लिए सर्वप्रथम सभी जीते हुए पार्षदों में सहमति बनाने का प्रयास होगा। अगर किसी एक पार्षद पर सहमति नहीं पूछी तो पार्षदों की राय जानी जाएगी। जिसके पक्ष में ज्यादा पार्षद होंगे उसे ही उम्मीदवार बनाया जाएगा। अगर कहीं ज्यादा दुविधा हुई तो पार्षदों से उम्मीदवार तय करने के लिए वोटिंग भी करवाई जा सकती है। सब कुछ पीसीसी के निर्देशन में होगा। इंदौरा के अनुसार रविवार को चुनाव परिणामों के बाद भी राजनीतिक परिस्थितियां काफी बदल जाएंगी। विधायक जगदीश जांगिड़ के अनुसार पार्षदों व पीसीसी की राय से ही उम्मीदवार तय होंगे।

बाजी हाथ से फिसल न जाए, इसी आशंका में बाड़ेबंदी

वर्ष 2015 में हुए नगरपालिका चुनाव में जिले की 8 नगरपालिकाओं में से दो जगह गजसिंहपुर और श्रीबिजयनगर में ही भाजपा को स्पष्ट बहुमत मिला था। बाकी चार श्रीकरणपुर, पदमपुर, सादुलशहर और रायसिंहनगर में बहुमत के आंकड़े से कम संख्या में पार्षद होने पर भी भाजपा जोड़तोड़ से अध्यक्ष बना गई। अनूपगढ़ में कम पार्षद होने पर भी बहुमत का आंकड़ा जुटाने का प्रयास किया लेकिन भितरघात होने से बाजी कांग्रेस ले गई। भाजपा के साथ ऐसा ही केसरीसिंहपुर में हुआ था।

बहुमत के बाद भी जोड़तोड़ से रणनीति प्रभावित होने और बाजी हाथ से खिसकने की आशंका के चलते दोनों ही पार्टियां अभी से ही एहतियात बरत रही हैं। इसकी आशंका से पार्षदों की बाड़ेबंदी की जा रही है। मतगणना के बाद भी सात दिन तक बाड़ेबंदी करनी पड़ेगी। अध्यक्ष पद का चुनाव 20 दिसंबर और उपाध्यक्ष पद का चुनाव 21 दिसंबर होगा। तब तक पार्षदों को बाड़ेबंदी में ही रखना पड़ेगा।

भाजपा व कांग्रेस ने अपने उम्मीदवारों के अलावा संभावित जिताऊ निर्दलीयों को भी बाड़ेबंदी में शामिल कर रखा है। रविवार को ज्यादातर उम्मीदवारों के मतगणना स्थल पर नहीं जाने की संभावना है। चुनाव परिणाम के बाद हारे हुए उम्मीदवारों को बाड़ेबंदी से घर भेज दिया जाएगा। जो जीता होगा, उसे ही रखा जाएगा।

आज सुबह 9 बजे से 11 बजे तक आ जाएंगे सभी परिणाम

नगर पालिका चुनाव काे लेकर मतगणना रविवार काे सुबह 9 बजे शुरू हाेगी। सभी परिणाम 11 बजे तक घाेषित हाेने की उम्मीद है। सभी पालिकाओं की मतगणना संबंधित पालिका क्षेत्र में ही हाेगी। मतगणना के लिए मतगणना स्थल के आसपास सुरक्षा के पुख्ता प्रबंध किए गए हैं। मतगणना स्थल के अंदर व बाहर काेविड गाइड लाइन की पालना करनी हाेगी। प्रत्याशियाें व अधिकृत प्रतिनिधियाें काे सुबह 8 बजे तक मतगणना स्थल पर पहुंचना हाेगा। रायसिंहनगर में एमडी कन्या महाविद्यालय में मतगणना हाेगी। श्रीकरणपुर में मतगणना के लिए ज्ञान ज्योति महाविद्यालय में व्यवस्थाएं की गई हैं। एसडीएम लाखाराम ने बताया कि मतगणना को लेकर कॉलेज परिसर के बाहर बेरिकेड्स लगाए हैं। 24 वार्डाें की मतगणना 6 राउंड में पूरी हाे जाएगी। सुरक्षा की दृष्टि भीड़, प्रदर्शन व नारेबाजी पर रोक लगाई गई है।

अनूपगढ़ स्वामी विवेकानंद राजकीय मॉडल स्कूल में 7 राउंड में मतगणना होगी। प्रत्येक राउंड में 5 वार्डों की मतगणना होगी। वार्ड नंबर 3 और वार्ड 19 में पूर्व में ही निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हो चुके हैं। राउंड में वार्ड नंबर एक से 6 तक, दूसरे राउंड में वार्ड 7 से 11 तक, तीसरे राउंड में वार्ड नंबर 12 से 16 तक, चौथे राउंड में वार्ड नंबर 17 से 22 तक, पांचवें राउंड में वार्ड नंबर 23 से 27 तक, छठे राउंड में वार्ड नंबर 28 से 32 तक और सातवें व अंतिम राउंड में वार्ड नंबर 33 से 35 तक की मतगणना होगी।

