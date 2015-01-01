पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नामांकन:भाजपा की जिलास्तरीय समिति ने दावेदारों के पैनल बनाए, कांग्रेस में अभी आवेदन लेने की प्रक्रिया जारी

श्रीगंगानगर2 घंटे पहले
अनूपगढ़. बूथ का निरीक्षण करते जिला कलेक्टर
  • आज प्रदेश भाजपा की बैठक में हाेगी अंतिम चर्चा, जिले की आठ नगरपालिकाओं में नामांकन जम

जिले की आठ नगरपालिकाओं में चुनाव के लिए नामांकन लेने की प्रक्रिया सोमवार को शुरू हो गई है जो चार दिन और 27 नवंबर तक चलेगी। इसके साथ ही अब चुनावी सुगबुगाहट बढ़ गई है। सोमवार को भाजपा की जिला स्तरीय चुनाव समन्वय समिति की पांच घंटे तक चली बैठक में टिकट के दावेदारों के नामों की छंटनी करते हुए पैनल बनाने के लिए माथापच्ची हुई।

इसमें आठ नगरपालिकाओं के 210 वार्डों में टिकटों के लिए 2 से 3 नामों के पैनल तैयार किए गए। वहीं, कांग्रेस में अभी तक आवेदन लेने की प्रक्रिया चल रही है। 26 नवंबर तक कांग्रेस के दोनों चुनाव पर्यवेक्षक विधायक कृष्णा पूनिया और हाकम अली जिले का दौरा कर सकते हैं।

भाजपा की जिला स्तरीय चुनाव समिति की बैठक में जिलाध्यक्ष आत्माराम तरड़, संभागीय चुनाव प्रभारी व प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष माधोराम चौधरी, सांसद निहालचंद सहित अन्य पदाधिकारी शामिल हुए। समिति ने नगरपालिका क्षेत्र की समितियों से लिए फीडबैक के आधार पर चर्चा करते हुए पैनल बनाए। जिलाध्यक्ष आत्माराम तरड़ के अनुसार मंगलवार दाेपहर 2 बजे जयपुर में प्रदेश भाजपा की बैठक होगी।

इसमें टिकटें फाइनल करने पर अंतिम विचार-विमर्श होगा। इसके बाद कभी भी टिकटाें की घोषणा की जा सकती है। दूसरी तरफ कांग्रेस की चुनाव पर्यवेक्षक विधायक कृष्णा पूनिया ने चुनाव की जिम्मेदारी संभाल रहे विधायकों व पार्टी की टिकट पर विधानसभा चुनाव लड़े नेताओं से संपर्क कर िटकट के दावेदारों से आवेदनों की स्थिति पर विचार-विमर्श किया। अखिल भारतीय कांग्रेस कमेटी के सचिव कुलदीप इंदौरा के अनुसार दोनों चुनाव पर्यवेक्षक कृष्णा पूनिया व हाकम अली 26 नवंबर तक दौरा कर सकते हैं। अभी तक स्थानीय आवेदन देने और पैनल बनाने की प्रक्रिया चल रही है।

पहले दिन 3 नगरपालिकाओं में 8 नामांकन, कलेक्टर और एसपी ने रायसिंहनगर व अनूपगढ़ क्षेत्र का किया दाैरा

नामांकन जमा हाेने के पहले दिन जिले की नगरपालिकाओं में 6 प्रत्याशियों की अाेर से 8 नामांकन जमा हुए। इसमें केसरीसिंहपुर में एक प्रत्याशी ने एक नामांकन, रायसिंहनगर में 4 प्रत्याशियों ने 5 नामांकन व श्रीबिजयनगर में एक प्रत्याशी ने 2 नामांकन दाखिल किए। बाकी पांच पालिकाओं गजसिंहपुर, श्रीकरणपुर, अनूपगढ़, रायसिंहनगर व सादुलशहर में एक भी नामांकन जमा नहीं हुआ। टिकट के ज्यादातर दावेदार टिकट फाइनल होने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। अंतिम दो दिनों 26 व 27 नवंबर को नामांकन बड़ी संख्या में जमा होने संभावना है।

जिला कलेक्टर एवं जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी महावीरप्रसाद वर्मा व एसपी राजन दुष्यंत ने सोमवार को नगरपालिका रायसिंहनगर व नगरपालिका अनूपगढ़ के मतदान केंद्राें का निरीक्षण किया। रिटर्निंग अधिकारियों को निष्पक्ष, स्वतंत्र व भय मुक्त वातावरण में चुनाव करवाने के निर्देश दिए। कलेक्टर व एसपी ने कहा कि चुनावों में राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग की ओर से जारी निर्देशों की पूरी पालना की जाए। दाेनाें अधिकारियों ने मतदान केंद्रों का भौैतिक सत्यापन किया। कोरोना संक्रमण के दृष्टिगत मतदान दिवस के दिन संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए मास्क एवं फिजिकल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना करवाई जाए।

मतदान केंद्राें का निरीक्षण करते हुए वहां पेयजल, विद्युत रैंप सहित मूलभूत सुविधाएं उपलब्ध करवाने के निर्देश दिए। मतदान केंद्राें के निरीक्षण के बाद चुनाव से संबंधित अधिकारियों की बैठक ली। अनूपगढ़ नगर पालिका चुनाव मतदान केंद्राें के निरीक्षण के दौरान रिटर्निंग अधिकारी पवन कुमार, एएसपी रायसिंहनगर सुरेश खिंची, डीएसपी रामेश्वर लाल, सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी नितीशकांत सहित अन्य अधिकारी भी उपस्थित थे।

