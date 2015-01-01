पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जय जवान:1971 के भारत-पाक युद्ध के योद्धाओं के सम्मान में बीएसएफ का कार्यक्रम, योद्धाओं के सम्मान के लिए 180 किमी बैटन रैली कल

श्रीगंगानगर2 घंटे पहले
बीएसएफ द्वारा 1971 के भारत-पाक युद्ध के योद्धाओं के सम्मान में 14 दिसंबर को बैटन रिले दौड़ का आयोजन किया जाएगा। बैटन रिले दौड़ को बीएसएफ के उप महानिरीक्षक पुष्पेंद्र सिंह राठौड़ झंडी दिखाकर रवाना करेंगे। रैली खाजूवाला क्षेत्र की कावेरी सीमा चौकी से शुरू होकर भारत-पाक सीमा पास से होते हुए अनूपगढ़ क्षेत्र की कैलाश पोस्ट तक आएगी। कैलाश पोस्ट के बाद गांव 32ए व 27ए होते हुए अनूपगढ़ पहुंचकर संपन्न होगी।

रिले दौड़ का समापन अनूपगढ़ के एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम स्टेडियम में होगा। समापन अवसर पर एक कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया जाएगा जिसमें 1971 के भारत-पाक युद्ध के योद्धाओं को सम्मानित किया जाएगा। बीएसएफ के डीआईजी पुष्पेंद्र सिंह राठौड़ और कंपनी कमांडेंट के. गीरी ने बताया कि बैटन रिले दौड़ खाजूवाला क्षेत्र की कावेरी सीमा चौकी से 13 और 14 दिसंबर की मध्य रात्रि में 12 बजे शुरू होगी। बैटन रिले दौड़ के दौरान बीएसएफ के सभी जवान और अधिकारी रेतीले धोरों और उबड़ खाबड़ रास्तों से भारत-पाक की अंतर्राष्ट्रीय सीमा के साथ-साथ बैटन लेकर दौड़ेंगे।

अनूपगढ़ में हाेगा योद्धाओं का सम्मान समाराेह
इस दौरान 180 किलोमीटर की दूरी में बीएसएफ के जवान और अधिकारी भाग लेंगे। इस दौरान प्रत्येक जवान लगभग 200-300 मीटर दौड़कर आगे के जवान को बैटन देगा। उन्होंने बताया कि बीएसएफ के जवानों द्वारा बैटन रिले दौड़ को 11 घंटे से भी कम समय में तय कर लिम्का बुक ऑफ रिकार्ड दर्ज करवाने का प्रयास किया जाएगा। समापन समारोह में 1971 की भारत-पाक सीमा की लोंगों वाला पोस्ट की लड़ाई के नायक भैंरूसिंह, महानिरीक्षक राजस्थान फ्रंटियर बीएसएफ के मदन सिंह राठौड़, उप महानिरीक्षक मधुकर व भारतीय पुलिस सेवा के आयुष्मनी तिवारी सहित अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद रहेंगे।

