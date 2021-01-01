पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बुढ़ापा पेंशन के नाम पर वसूली:एनजीओ के नाम से कैंप लगा बुढ़ापा पेंशन, बस व ट्रेन के फ्री पास बनवाने के नाम पर वसूली, केस

श्रीगंगानगर4 घंटे पहले
पुरानी आबादी में एक फर्जी एनजीओ काे पास बनाने और बुढ़ापा पेंशन शुरू करवाने के नाम पर वसूली करते पकड़ा गया है। इस संबंध में स्थानीय लाेगाें की रिपाेर्ट पर पुरानी आबादी थाना में मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है। जांच एएसआई महेंद्रसिंह पड़िहार काे दी गई है।

परिवादी वार्ड नंबर 4 निवासी रामकिशन व वार्ड 16 निवासी ज्याेति की ओर से दिए गए संयुक्त परिवाद में बताया है कि महिला शक्ति एनजीओ के नाम से इस संस्था की उपाध्यक्ष बताई जा रही महिला सीमादेवी पुरानी आबादी में हर जगह जाकर कैंप लगाकर लाेगाें से 100 रुपए वसूल रही है।

मंगलवार शाम काे उसने सुखवंत सिनेमा के पीछे सड़क आम पर ही ऑफिस लगा रखा था। वह महिलाओं काे बुढ़ापा पेंशन बंधवाने, लाेगाें काे राेडवेज बस व ट्रेन के निशुल्क यात्रा पास बनवाकर देने व बच्चाें की छात्रवृत्ति शुरू करवाने के नाम पर फार्म भरवाते पकड़ा।

महिला से इस संबंध में पूछा गया ताे उसने काेई संताेषजनक जवाब नहीं दिया। नगरपरिषद के कर्मचारी काे माैके पर बुलाकर इस संबंध में पूछा गया ताे कर्मचारी ने बताया कि महिला द्वारा जिस तरह की सुविधाओं के बारे में झांसा दिया जा रहा है, वे सभी नगरपरिषद क्षेत्राधिकार की हैं या ऐसी काेई सुविधा सरकार द्वारा देय नहीं है।

इस पर महिला द्वारा लाेगाें से की जा रही ठगी का खुलासा हाे गया। परिवाद पर मुकदमा दर्ज कर महिला काे राउंडअप कर लिया गया है। जांच के बाद सामने आएगा कि आराेपी महिला सीमादेवी कहां की रहने वाली है और किस कानून के तहत फार्म भरवाकर वसूली कर रही थी।

