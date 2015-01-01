पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुकदमा:मारने की नीयत से घर में घुसकर जानलेवा हमले के मामले में केस दर्ज

श्रीगंगानगर41 मिनट पहले
मधुबन कॉलोनी में शुक्रवार शाम को कुछ व्यक्तियों ने जान से मारने की नीयत से एक व्यक्ति के घर में घुसकर हमला कर दिया। सूचना मिलने पर सदर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। घायलों के पर्चा बयान पर 4 एमएल निवासी बलवंत निमीवाल व उसके परिजनों पर कातिलाना हमले के आरोप में मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है।

पुलिस ने बताया कि मधुबन कॉलोनी निवासी संपतलाल पुत्र मदनलाल शर्मा ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है कि मोहित निमीवाल, बलवंत निमीवाल, दुर्गा व चार-पांच अन्य ने जान से मारने की नीयत से उसके घर में घुसकर हमला कर दिया और तोड़फाेड़ की।

पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। परिवादी के अनुसार शुक्रवार शाम को बलवंत अपनी कार लेकर पीड़ित के घर के सामने से जा रहा था कि उसकी कार नाली में फंस गई। इसके लिए उसने पीड़ित के परिवार की महिलाओं को जिम्मेदार ठहराते हुए महिलाओं को बुरा भला कहा।

उसकी कार को पीड़ित के परिवार के लोगों ने बाहर भी निकलवा दिया। आरोपी घर गया और करीब एक घंटे बाद अपने परिवार के कई सदस्यों को साथ लेकर हॉकी, डंडे सहित घर मे घुसकर हमला कर दिया। मकान में तोड़फोड़ भी की। घटना के घर मे लगे सीसी कैमरों में फुटेज भी मिले हैं।

