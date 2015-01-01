पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जरूरी खबर:सीबीएसई; एकल बेटी के लिए छात्रवृत्ति आवेदन करने की अंतिम तिथि बढ़ाकर की 21 दिसंबर

श्रीगंगानगर42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कक्षा 11 व 12 में अध्ययनरत बालिकाएं होंगी लाभान्वित

केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड ने अपनी मैरिट छात्रवृत्ति योजनाओं के लिए सीबीएसई से संबद्ध विद्यालयों से वर्ष 2020 में दसवीं कक्षा उत्तीर्ण करने वाले पात्र छात्राओं के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने की अंतिम तिथि बढ़ाकर 21 दिसंबर कर दी है। इन योजनाओं में बारहवीं कक्षा हेतु एकल बालिका संतान सीबीएसई योग्यता छात्रवृत्ति योजना-2020 और एकल बालिका संतान दसवीं पास के लिए सीबीएसई योग्यता छात्रवृत्ति योजना, 2019 के नवीनीकरण के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन शामिल है। जानकारी के अनुसार दोनों योजनाओं का विवरण, पात्रता की शर्तें तथा आवेदन फॉर्म सीबीएसई की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट के छात्रवृत्ति लिंक पर उपलब्ध करवाया गया है।

सीबीएसई मेरिट छात्रवृत्ति योजना का उद्देश्य का उन मेधावी छात्राओं को प्रोत्साहित करना है, जो अपने माता-पिता की इकलौती संतान हैं। छात्रा को 60 फीसदी या इससे अधिक अंकों के साथ सीबीएसई कक्षा 10 की परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण होना आवश्यक है। इसके साथ ही छात्रा कक्षा 11वीं में अध्ययनरत हो तथा 1500 रुपए प्रति माह से अधिक शिक्षण शुल्क देय नहीं हाे। छात्रवृत्ति राशि का भुगतान बालिका के खाते में ऑनलाइन किया जाता है।

विद्यार्थी सेवा केंद्र के सह संयाेजक भूपेश शर्मा ने बताया कि सीबीएसई से संबद्ध स्कूलों से इस साल दसवीं कक्षा उत्तीर्ण करने वाली एकल बालिका संतान छात्राएं ही इस योजना में पात्र होंगी। वहीं, साल 2019 में जिन एकल बालिकाओं ने इस योजना के तहत छात्रवृत्ति प्राप्त की थी, वे इस वर्ष नवीनीकरण के लिए आवेदन कर सकेंगी। नवीनीकरण के लिए पहले ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने के बाद फॉर्म की हार्डकॉपी भी 8 जनवरी 2021 तक भेजनी जरुरी है। अंतिम तिथि के बाद प्राप्त हार्डकॉपी को स्वीकार नहीं किया जाएगा।

पात्र बालिका को 500 प्रति माह की दर से मिलेगी छात्रवृत्ति
विद्यार्थी सेवा केंद्र के सहसंयोजक भूपेश शर्मा ने बताया कि सीबीएसई की योग्यता छात्रवृत्ति योजना के तहत पात्र बालिका को 500 रुपए प्रति माह की दर से अधिकतम 2 वर्ष तक छात्रवृत्ति प्रदान की जाती है। इसके लिए बोर्ड की अधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने की अंतिम तिथि 21 दिसंबर है।

