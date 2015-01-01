पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चेन छीनने वाला गिरफ्त में:चेन स्नेचर व खरीदार ज्वैलर 9 दिन बाद गिरफ्तार, दोनों मुल्जिमों को गुरुवार को अदालत में पेश किया

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

महिला के गले में पहनी सोने की चेन तोड़कर भागे युवक को जवाहरनगर पुलिस ने घटना के 9 दिन बाद बुधवार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पुलिस ने उस ज्वैलर को भी गिरफ्तार किया है जिसने आरोपी युवक से छीनी गई सोने की चेन को खरीदा था। दोनों मुल्जिमों को गुरुवार को अदालत में पेश किया जाएगा।

जवाहरनगर थानाधिकारी विश्वजीत सिंह ने बताया कि 7 दिसंबर को 190 जी ब्लॉक निवासी पूजा कालड़ा अपनी जेठानी के साथ इंदिरा कॉलोनी में एक शादी समारोह में शामिल होकर वापस जा रहे थे। तभी गाेशाला के निकट जैन पेट्रोल पंप के साथ पीछे से आए बाइक सवार युवक ने उनके गले पर झपट्टा मारकर सोने की चेन तोड़ ली। आरोपी बाइक लेकर मौके से फरार हो गया।

इस घटना के आरोपी पुरानी आबादी के वार्ड 5 बावरी मोहल्ला व हाल कालियां निवासी 23 वर्षीय शंकरलाल पुत्र कालूराम को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी ने पूछताछ में बताया कि उसने उक्त सोने की चेन ताराचंद वाटिका रोड स्थित श्री अंबे ज्वैलर्स के मालिक प्रकाश सिंधी को बेची थी। इस पर पुलिस ने प्रकाश सिंधी को राउंडअप कर पूछताछ की तो उसने सोने की चेन खरीदना स्वीकार किया। उसकी दुकान से उक्त सोने की चेन बरामद कर ली गई है। आरोपी को चोरी किया हुआ माल खरीदने के जुर्म में गिरफ्तार किया है। यह घटना 7 दिसंबर की दोपहर 3 से 4 बजे के बीच हुई थी।

घटना की गंभीरता को देखते हुए एसपी राजन दुष्यंत ने एएसपी सहीराम विश्नोई, सीओ सिटी एएसपी इस्माइल खान के निर्देशन में एसएचओ विश्वजीत सिंह, जांच अधिकारी एएसआई हेतराम छींपा, कांस्टेबल विकास गोदारा, अजय यादव व सीडीआर सेएल के कांस्टेबल सुशील कुमार की एक विशेष टीम बनाई थी। इस टीम में घटनास्थल के आसपास के सीसीटीवी कैमरा चेक किए। सीसीटीवी फुटेज में बाइक चालक युवक की पहचान के संबंध में महत्वपूर्ण साक्ष्य मिले। हालांकि आरोपी ने हेलमेट पहन रखा था। इसके साथ-साथ टीम के सदस्यों ने आरोपी की तलाश के लिए मुखबिर सक्रिय किए तब जाकर आरोपियों को पकड़ा जा सका।

