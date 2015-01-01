पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ पूजा:आज नहाय-खाय से छठ पर्व शुरू, 21 काे उगते सूरज को अर्घ्य देकर होगा पूजा का समापन

श्रीगंगानगर2 घंटे पहले
जैड माइनर के किनारे छठ पूजा के लिए तैयार घाट।
  • छठ पूजा समितियों के पदाधिकारी आज कलेक्टर से मिलेंगे, नहर पर अनुमति नहीं मिली ताे घरों की छत पर करेंगे पूजा

काेराेनाकाल में छठ पर्व बुधवार से शुरू हाेकर 21 नवंबर तक चलेगा। छठी मइया को अर्घ्य देने के लिए भक्त 20 नवंबर की शाम काे पानी में उतरेंगे। इसके बाद 21 नवंबर की सुबह उगते सूरज को अर्घ्य देकर छठ पूजा का समापन किया जाएगा। छठ पर्व की शुरुआत बुधवार काे नहाय-खाय से होगी, इसके बाद 19 नवंबर को खरना मनाया जाएगा। इस दिन बेहद स्वादिष्ट गन्ने की रस की खीर बनाई जाती है।

दिवाली, भैया-दूज के बाद अब छठ पूजा की तैयारियां जोरों पर हैं। शहर में पूर्वांचल समुदाय के हजाराें परिवार छठ पर्व को आस्था और पवित्रता के साथ मनाते हैं। कार्तिक मास शुक्ल पक्ष की षष्ठी इस बार 20 नवंबर को है। बुधवार से शुरू होने वाले चार दिवसीय छठ व्रत में व्रती पूरे 36 घंटे निर्जला रहते हैं। इसके लिए दिवाली से ही लोगों के घर का माहौल सात्विक हो जाता है।

जिनके घरों में छठ पूजा होती है वह दिवाली के बाद से घर या बाहर कहीं भी प्याज लहसुन का सेवन नहीं करते हैं। कई लोग पूरे कार्तिक मास में ही प्याज-लहसुन और मांसाहार से परहेज करते हैं। अथर्व वेद में भी इस पर्व का उल्लेख है। ऐसी मान्यता है कि छठ व्रत करने से सभी मनोकामनाएं पूर्ण होती हैं। आरोग्य, पुत्र प्राप्ति, अखंड सौभाग्य और सुख-समृद्धि के लिए लोग इस व्रत को करते हैं। इसका प्रारंभ महाभारत काल में कुंती द्वारा सूर्य की आराधना कर पुत्र की प्राप्ति के समय से माना जाता है। अापकाे बता दें कि लाेगाें ने नहराें पर घाट बनाने शुरू कर दिए हैं।

पूजा के मुहूर्त

ज्याेतिषविद जगदीश साेनी के मुताबिक 20 नवंबर काे सूर्योदय सुबह 6:48 पर होगा तथा सूर्यास्त शाम 17:26 पर होगा। वैसे षष्ठी तिथि एक दिन पहले यानी 19 नवंबर को रात 9:58 से शुरू हो जाएगी और 20 नवंबर को रात 9:29 बजे तक रहेगी। इसके अगले दिन 21 नवंबर काे दिन सूर्य को सुबह अर्घ्य देने का समय 6 बजकर 48 मिनट है।

फिजिकल डिस्टेंस का पालन करेंगे श्रद्धालु

छठ पूजा सेवा समिति के अध्यक्ष उमेश चाैधरी के मुताबिक छठ पर्व काे लेकर नहराें पर पूजा-अर्चना के सादे कार्यक्रम के लिए कलेक्टर से अनुमति मांगी गई है। यदि सादे कार्यक्रम की अनुमति मिलती है तभी नहराें पर जाएंगे, अन्यथा नहीं जाएंगे। उन्हाेंने बताया कि यह पर्व पानी में खड़ा हाेकर मनाया जाता है। इसलिए प्रशासन काे भी काेई बीच का रास्ता निकालना चाहिए। उन्हाेंने बताया कि अनुमति नहीं मिलती है ताे लाेग अपने घराें में रहकर पर्व काे पूरे विधि-विधान के साथ मनाएं। अनुमति के लिए कलेक्टर से बुधवार सुबह मुलाकात करेंगे।

उमेश चाैधरी बताते हैं कि छठ पर्व के लिए यदि नहर पर जाने की अनुमति नहीं मिलती है ताे घर की छत पर ही पूजा-अर्चना करेंगे। इसके लिए भी तैयारियां शुरू कर दी गई हैं। किशन मिश्रा, रामवृक्ष यादव, सुशील यादव, सिकंदर दास ने बताया कि हर साल नहराें पर पूजा-अर्चना करने के लिए अाने वाले परिवार एक दूसरे से दूरी पर ही बैठते हैं। अगर इस बार अनुुमति नहीं मिलती है ताे समाज के लाेगाें काे काफी परेशानी हाेगी। मिथिला सेवा समिति के अध्यक्ष डाॅ. शगुन सिंह महात्मा ने बताया कि पूजा-अर्चना के लिए कलेक्टर से अनुमति का अाग्रह किया हुअा है। इस संबंध में बुधवार काे कलेक्टर से मिलेंगे।

