पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आक्रोश:पार्षदों ने एडीएम काे दर्ज करवाए बयान, बाेले- बजट 2019-20 में आॅटोटिपर का कोई प्रावधान नहीं था, फिर इनकी खरीद कैसे हुई

श्रीगंगानगर42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पूर्व पार्षद पवन गाैड़, नेता प्रतिपक्ष बबीता गाैड़, पार्षद विजेंद्र स्वामी, सुशील चाैधरी अादि ने बयान दर्ज करवाए

बजट 2019-20 में ऑटोटीपर का कोई प्रावधान नहीं था, जबकि नगरपरिषद ने इनकी खरीद के टेंडर भी इसी बजट अवधि में लगाए। इतना ही नहीं 64 ऑटाे टिपर खरीद भी लिए गए। यह बात पार्षदाें ने मंगलवार काे एडीएम प्रशासन की बताई। पूर्व पार्षद पवन गाैड़, नेता प्रतिपक्ष बबीता गाैड़, पार्षद विजेंद्र स्वामी, सुशील चाैधरी आदि ने बयान दर्ज करवाते हुए बताया कि आयुक्त के विरुद्ध ठेकेदारों से 4 करोड़ से अधिक के मामले में ठेकेदारों से गलत शपथ पत्र लिए जा रहे हैं। इस मामले में शिकायत के बाद भी कार्रवाई नहीं की और टेंडर निरस्त कर दिए। इसी तरह यूआईटी क्षेत्र में नियम विरुद्ध सफाई कार्य नहीं करवाने के आदेश जारी किए, जबकि नगरपरिषद क्षेत्र में ही सफाई व्यवस्था सुचारू नहीं है।

पवन गाैड़ ने बताया कि उपापन समिति की ओर से ऑटाे टिपर खरीद मामले में टिप्पणी की गई थी कि बजट नहीं है। यह ऑटोटीपर बिना छूट एवं बिना बिड के खरीद किए गए हैं। इतना ही नहीं टेंडरों को जानबूझ कर 8 जोन में बांटा गया जो नियमों में ही नहीं है। पार्षदों ने आयुक्त के खिलाफ की गई करीब दर्जन भर शिकायतों के मामले में अपने बयान दर्ज करवाए हैं।

17 सीसी चार्जशीट मामले में आज बयान हाेंगे : पवन गाैड़ ने बताया कि पार्षदाें की ओर से की गई शिकायत पर प्रशासन ने आयुक्त से कई बार जवाब मांगा। लेकिन आयुक्त ने प्रशासन के निर्देशाें की पालना नहीं की है। आज तक एक भी शिकायत का जवाब नहीं दिया गया है। इस पर कलेक्टर ने आयुक्त काे 17 सीसी नाेटिस जारी किया था। उक्त प्रकरण पर बुधवार काे बयान के लिए बुलाया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें