हादसा:सरकार के नए आदेशों से 700 शादियों पर संकट, बड़ी दुविधा-किसे बुलाएं, किसे छोड़ें

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तस्वीर श्रीगंगानगर के प्रताप मार्केट की है। सरकार की अपील व चेतावनी के बावजूद लोगों ने मास्क नहीं पहने और न ही फिजिकल डिस्टेंस का ध्यान रखा
  • बाल मनुहार; हमारे परिवार की शादी में मास्क जुलूल पहनकर आना

कोराेनकाल में सरकार के नए आदेशों के बाद श्रीगंगानगर जिले में 700 शादियों पर संकट के बादल छा गए हैं। हालात यह है जिन परिवारों में 1-2 दिन में शािदयों की रस्में शुरू होनी थी, वह लोग अब प्रशासन को सूचना देने के साथ-साथ लोगों से माफी मांग उनसे न आने की अपील कर रहे है। इसके अलावा सोमवार को बहुत से परिवारों ने परचून, हलवाई व मिठाइयों की बुकिंग भी कैसिंल करवाई। जिला प्रशासन के अनुसार शादी समाराेह में 100 से अधिक लाेग शामिल नहीं हाे सकते हैं। लापरवाही पर 25 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना देना हाेगा। इसके अलावा रिसोर्ट व पैलेस आदि सीज हाेंगे।

आपकाे बता दें कि अधिकमास और चातुर्मास के चलते 5 माह से शादियों पर लगी रोक 25 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी पर तुलसी शालिग्राम के विवाह के साथ हटने जा रही है। साल के अंतिम दो महीने नवंबर व दिसंबर में शादियों के आठ शुभ मुहूर्त है। नवंबर में 3 और दिसंबर में 5 विवाह लग्न रहेंगे। यानी 17 दिन में 8 सावे रहेंगे। इसके बाद फिर लंबी राेक लग जाएगी। ऐसे में शादियों वाले हजारों परिवार तथा मैरिज पैलेस, हलवाई, डीजे, परचून व कपड़ा व्यपारियों की परेशानी बढ़ गई है।

300 लाेगाें काे कार्ड बांटे, दाेबारा 100 की तैयार की सूची, बाकियाें से मांगी क्षमा
राणा प्रताप काॅलाेनी निवासी रामप्रसाद वर्मा बताते हैं कि 25 नवंबर काे उनके बेटे की शादी है। इसके लिए परिवार के करीबी 300 लाेगाें काे विवाह अायाेजन में शामिल हाेने के लिए कार्ड बांटे थे। नई गाइड लाइन के कारण दाेबारा अब 100 लाेगाें काे ही निमंत्रित करने की नई सूची तैयार की है और बाकी सभी लाेगाें से क्षमा मांगी है।

किसी रिश्तेदार के घर में काेराेना मरीज है ताे उन्हें घर पर रहने की सलाह की दे रहे
बैंक काॅलाेनी निवासी अमर सिंह बताते हैं कि उनकी बेटी की शादी 27 नवंबर काे तय की गई है। शादी काे लेकर 250 कार्ड तैयार करवाए गए थे। लेकिन अब 50 लाेगाें काे शादी में अाने के लिए अाग्रह कर रहे हैं। यदि किसी रिश्तेदार के घर में काेराेना मरीज है ताे उन्हें घर पर रहने की सलाह दे रहे हैं।

शादी में किसी भी बुजुर्ग व्यक्ति काे नहीं लाने के लिए भी कर रहे आग्रह
गणगाैर नगर में रहने वाले सतीश कुमार बताते हैं कि उनके बेटे की शादी 7 दिसंबर की निर्धारित की गई है। शादी के लिए 350 कार्ड छपवा भी लिए हैं। लेकिन अभी तक कार्ड का वितरण नहीं किया गया। अब केवल 50 लाेगाें काे ही कार्ड बांटेंगे। शादी में किसी भी बुजुर्ग व्यक्ति काे नहीं लाने के लिए भी आग्रह किया जा रहा है।

व्यापारी बाले-ऑर्डर कम हो रहे, पूरा बाजार चौपट हुआमिठाईयां के ऑर्डर कम हुए...नटराज स्वीट्स के संचालक रोहित गक्खड़ ने बताया कि शादी समाराेह ने हलवाइयाें का राेजगार छीन लिया है। लाेग मिठाईयाें के ऑर्डर काे शाॅर्ट करवा रहे है। बीते 8 माह में बड़ी संख्या में बुकिंग कैंसिल हाे गई है। उनका एडवांस भी जमा था लेकिन अब सब वापस करना पड़ रहा है।काम-धंधा सब चौपट हुआ
दी गंगानगर परचून दुकानदार एसो. के अध्यक्ष चंदूराम बदरा ने बताया कि शादियाें के सीजन काे लेकर किराना व्यापारियाें काे अच्छे काम की उम्मीद थी। लेकिन अब धंधा चाैपट हाेने की कगार पर है। लाेग पहले ही बाजार में डर-डर कर खरीदारी करने के लिए बारह निकल रहे है।
कलेक्टर से मिलेंगे मैरिज संचालक
क्रिस्टल पाम रिसाेर्ट के संचालक दीपक मिढ्ढा ने बताया कि मंगलवार काे सभी मैरिज संचालक कलेक्टर से मुलाकात कर इस संबंध में वार्ता करेंगे ताकि उन्हें प्रशासन की अाेर से कुछ राहत मिल सके। नई गाइड लाइन के मद्देनजर मैरिज पैलेस संचालकाें की साेमवार काे बैठक हुई।

