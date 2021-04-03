पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुकानदार की हालत गंंभीर:कोनी गांव के पास दुकानदार पर जानलेवा हमला, नामजद मुकदमा

श्रीगंगानगर3 घंटे पहले
कोनी गांव के पास कथित बाबा और उसके चेलों द्वारा दुकानदार पर जानलेवा हमला करने का मामला सामने आया है। घटना बुधवार रात को करीब पौने दस बजे हुई। हमले में घायल हुए दुकानदार की हालत गंंभीर बताई जा रही है। घटनाक्रम के दौरान दुकानदार के साथ एक बालक भी था जिसके साथ भी मारपीट की गई है।

पीड़ित दुकानदार बिंदरसिंह के बयान के आधार पर सुरेंद्र उर्फ बाबा और 4-5 अन्य व्यक्तियों पर हत्या का प्रयास करने के आरोप में हिंदुमलकोट थाने में मुकदमा दर्ज किया है। जांच कोनी चौकी प्रभारी एएसआई शिवरतन बिश्नोई कर रहे हैं। पुलिस से मिली जानकारी अनुसार कोनी गांव में किराना, मनिहारी और रेडिमेड कपड़ों की दुकान करने वाला बिंदरसिंह सोनी बुधवार रात करीब पौने दस बजे एक्टिवा स्कूटर पर 10-11 वर्षीय बालक के साथ अपने घर चक 6 एफ बड़ा जा रहा था। रास्ते में कार में सवार होकर आए चार-पांच व्यक्तियों ने रोककर लाठियों और डंडों से हमला कर दिया।

बिंदर सिंह के साथ बालक ने शोर मचाने की कोशिश की तो उसे भी हमलावरों ने पकड़ लिया और उसका मुंह बंद कर दिया। बिंदरसिंह ने हेलमेट पहना हुआ था। इस कारण सिर में गहरी चोट नहीं आई, लेकिन शरीर के अन्य हिस्सों पर काफी चोटे आई हैं।

शोर शराबा सुनकर आसपास के लोगों ने बिंदर सिंह को बचाया। इसी बीच हमलावर फरार हो गए। पीड़ित द्वारा सीमावर्ती गांव दौलतपुरा के सुरेंद्र उर्फ बाबा तथा उसके चार पांच अज्ञात व्यक्तियों पर उसकी हत्या के प्रयास का मामला दर्ज करवाया है। जांच अधिकारी के अनुसार सुरेंद्र तथाकथित बाबा है। कुछ दिन पहले रुपयों के लेन देन को लेकर सुरेंद्र और बिंदरसिंह में कहासुनी हो गई थी।

