पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राजस्थान पेट्रोलियम डीलर्स एसोसिएशन:पेट्रोलियम डीलर्स का शिष्ट मंडल मुख्य सचिव से मिला

श्रीगंगानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राजस्थान पेट्रोलियम डीलर्स एसोसिएशन की पांच सदस्यीय कमेटी ने मुख्य सचिव निरंजन आर्य से मिलकर पेट्रोल पंप संचालकों की ज्वलंत समस्याओं संबंधी तीन अलग-अलग ज्ञापन सौंपकर निराकरण की मांग की। इस कमेटी में प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सुनीत बगाई, प्रदेश सचिव शशांक कौरानी, प्रदेश महासचिव प्रकाश गवेलरा, जयपुर जिलाध्यक्ष संदीप बधेरिया तथा श्रीगंगानगर जिलाध्यक्ष आशुतोष गुप्ता शामिल थे। श्रीगंगानगर जिला पेट्रोलियम डीलर्स एसोसिएशन जिलाध्यक्ष आशुतोष गुप्ता ने बताया कि एसोसिएशन ने मुख्य रूप से प्रदेश में पेट्रोल एवं डीजल पर वैट में कटौती कर पड़ाेसी राज्यों के समान करने सहित अन्य मांगें रखीं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser