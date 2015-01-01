पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:कोरोनाकाल में धारा 144 के बावजूद कबड्डी प्रतियाेगिता 200 से अधिक खिलाड़ियों और दर्शकों की भीड़ जुटी

श्रीगंगानगर
काेराेनाकाल में जिले में धारा 144 लगी हाेने के बावजूद जिला मुख्यालय से सटे गांव नाथांवाला में बाबा हरद्वारीनाथ स्पाेर्ट्स क्लब की ओर से एक दिवसीय कबड्डी प्रतियाेगिता आयाेजित की गई। प्रतियाेगिता में 22 टीमाें के 200 से अधिक खिलाड़ी व दर्शकाें की भीड़ दिनभर जुटी रही। रात 8:30 बजे तक प्रतियाेगिता के मैच खेले गए। इसमें माेहनपुरा की टीम विजेता व नाथांवाला उपविजेता रही।ग्रामीणाें ने बताया कि कबड्डी प्रतियाेगिता आयाेजन की घोषणा कई दिन पहले की गई थी। एक दिन पहले दिन पहले शनिवार काे प्रशासन ने गाइड लाइन जारी कर धारा 144 लागू कर दी।

अचानक से आयाेजन निरस्त करना संभव नहीं था। इस कारण आयाेजन करवाना पड़ा। माैके पर सदर थाना पुलिस पहुंची लेकिन पर उपस्थित ग्रामीणाें ने साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना करने व सतर्कता बरतने का भराेसा देते हुए आयाेजन जारी रखा।
माेहनपुरा विजेता, नाथांवाला की टीम उपविजेता:: दिनभर प्रतियाेगिता में अलग-अलग टीमाें के बीच मैच खेले गए। रात साढ़े सात बजे माेहनपुरा व नाथांवाला की टीम के बीच फाइनल मैच खेला गया। इसमें माेहनपुरा टीम विजेता रही। प्रतियाेगिता अायाेजन स्थल पर बताेर अतिथि सरपंच संदीप नाथ, प्रकाश, बाबा धर्मनाथ, सुखराज चारण, पारस शर्मा, सतीश जाखड़ अादि शामिल हुए। दूसरी ओर एसडीएम उम्मेदसिंह रतनू ने कहा कि धारा-144 लागू हाेने के बाद शादी समाराेह व अंतिम संस्कार के अलावा अन्य काेई सामाजिक गतिविधि का आयाेजन नहीं किया जा सकता। नाथांवाला गांव में कबड्डी प्रतियाेगिता के आयाेजन काे लेकर अनभिज्ञता जाहिर की।

