पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लावारिस पशु:महिला की माैत के बावजूद नगरपरिषद ने लावारिस पशुओं काे पकड़ने में गंभीरता नहीं दिखाई, शहर में बड़ी संख्या में घूम रहे

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
श्रीगंगानगर : मीरा मार्ग के पास घूमते लावारिस पशु।
  • बाेर्ड बैठक में 2 हजार पशुओं काे नरसिंहपुरा गाेशाला में भिजवाया जाना तय हुआ था

यूआईटी राेड पर दाे दिन पहले एक महिला की गाय की टक्कर की वजह से माैत हाेने के बावजूद नगरपरिषद ने अभी तक मामले काे लेकर गंभीरता नहीं दिखाई है। इलाके के लाेगाें में घटना के बाद से आक्राेश है। वहीं, वर्तमान में शहर के लगभग सभी वार्डाें में लाेग बेसहारा पशुओ की वजह से परेशान हैं। हैरानी की बात यह है कि बड़ी संख्या में टैग लगी गाय, गाेधे शहर में घूम रहे हैं।

इस संबंध में लाेगाें ने भी कई बार नगरपरिषद के अधिकारियाें काे अवगत कराया। लेकिन परिषद ने यह जानना भी उचित नहीं समझा कि टैग लगे गाेवंश एक साथ आए कहां से हैं। सवाल यह उठता है कि यदि गाेशालाओं ने गाेवंश छाेड़े हैं ताे परिषद ने जांच क्याें नहीं करवाई, दूसरा यदि लाेगाें ने छाेड़ दिए ताे परिषद काे जब्त करने की कार्रवाई की जानी चाहिए थी।

हालात इस कदर खराब हाे चुके हैं कि शहर में लगभग सभी वार्डाें में बेसहारा पशुओं का जमावड़ा देखा जा सकता है। यहां चहल चाैक, यूआईटी राेड, पदमपुर राेड, बीरबल चाैक, वृद्धआश्रम राेड, ब्लाॅक एरिया, मीरा चाैक, पुरानी आबादी क्षेत्र में बड़ी संख्या में सड़काें पर गाेवंश घूमते देखे जा सकता हैं। इन पशुओं की वजह से आए दिन दुर्घटनाएं हाेने लगी हैं।

नगरपरिषद की ओर से 6 नवंबर काे जिला परिषद के सभागार में रखी गई बाेर्ड की साधारण सभा की बैठक में परिषद ने दाे प्रस्ताव रखे। एजेंडे में 20 नंबर बिंदु पर नंदीशाला मिर्जेवाला राेड में पशुओं की देखभाल के लिए स्टाफ, सफाई, चारा, पानी पिलाने का वार्षिक टेंडर करना या समाज सेवी संस्था काे साैंपना व 21 नंबर बिंदु में नरसिंहपुरा गाेविंदधाम गाेशाला में 2 हजार पशुओं के रखरखाव के अनुबंध की स्वीकृति मांगी गई। मीटिंग के दाैरान ही सभापति ने कहा कि बैठक के सभी एजेंडे पास कर दिए गए हैं।

इस पर शहरवासियाें काे भी उम्मीद जगी कि जल्द ही बेसहारा पशु उठाए जाएंगे। नगरपरिषद ने बीते 7-8 माह के दरमियान 500 से अधिक पशु भी पकड़े हैं, जिन्हें मिर्जेवाला मार्ग स्थित नंदीशाला में भिजवाया गया है। वहां से नरसिंहपुरा शिफ्ट किए गए। वर्तमान में भी नंदीशाला में 450 के लगभग पशु बताए जा रहे हैं। ऐसे में सवाल यही उठ रहा है कि अचानक शहर में पशु कहां से आए हैं।

प्रभावी नियंत्रण के अभाव में हाे रही अव्यवस्था : पार्षद कमल नारंग का कहना है कि नगरपरिषद ने कैटल फ्री शहर का सपना दिखाया। अनेक पशु भी पकड़े, तब लगा कि वाकई अच्छा काम हुआ है। लेकिन इसके बाद पुन: ध्यान ही नहीं दिया कि गांवाें से शहर आने वालाें पशुओं की राेकथाम के लिए काेई प्रयास किए जाएं। इसी का खमियाजा आज भुगतना पड़ रहा है। पशुओं के लिए चारा व शहर से बाहर भेजने का व्यय व अावारा कुत्ताें की नसबंदी के लिए वर्ष 2019-20 में 3 कराेड़ का बजट रखा गया। खर्च दिसंबर 19 तक 119.54 लाख बताया गया। इसी तरह वर्ष 2020-21 में ढाई कराेड़ रुपए बजट का प्रावधान रखा गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें