अभियान:95 किलो मावा व नमकीन व 50 क्वंटल गेहूं नष्ट किया,सूरतगढ़ में मिठाई, भुजिया, सरसों के तेल और पनीर के सैंपल लिए, अभियान जारी रहेगा

सूरतगढ़एक घंटा पहले
शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत मंगलवार को श्रीगंगानगर स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने मिठाई विक्रेता, आटा मिल्स व नमकीन बनाने की फैक्ट्री पर छापेमारी कर नमूने लिए। विभाग की टीम के विभिन्न जगहों पर छापेमारी से दुकानदारों में हड़कंप मच गया। दुकानदार दुकानें व गोदाम बंद कर घर चले गए। एडीएम मनोजकुमार मीणा ने बताया कि त्यौहारों के सीजन में खाद्य पदार्थों में मिलावट की सूचना पर शहर में विभिन्न

जगहों पर छापेमारी कर उनके नमूने जांच के लिए भिजवाएं गए। उन्होंने बताया कि देर शाम तक चली कार्यवाही में महाराजा मिष्ठान भंडार पर कार्रवाई करते हुए मिठाई के कारखाने से 40 किलो मावा, 20 किलो मिठाई, 2 किलो पुराना दूध, 5 किलो सुखी बर्फी व अन्य मिठाइयां नष्ट करवाने के बाद एसएसओ लक्ष्मीकांत गुप्ता, लैब टेक्नीशियन सौरभ कुमार, सहायक कर्मचारी ने मावे के सैंपल लिए। मूलचंद स्वीट्स के कारखाने

पर कार्रवाई कर मावे का सैंपल लिया है। साथ ही खराब मावा, नारियल का बुरादा व अन्य खराब सामान नष्ट करने के निर्देश दिए। डिग्री कॉलेज के पीछे कच्ची बस्ती में स्थित श्रीनाथ ट्रेडिंग नमकीन के कारखाने से भुजिया का सैंपल लिया तथा पुरानी बेकार पड़ी 30 किलो नमकीन को नष्ट करवाया। भारत माता चौक पर चौधरी ऑयल मिल पर नारायण भोग चक्की फ्रेश आटा का सैंपल लिया। वहीं, 50 क्विंटल गेहूं को नष्ट करवाया।

पुराना बस स्टैंड पर गाबा ऑयल मिल पर सरसों तेल, मुख्य बाजार में राज पनीर दुकान के कारखाने से पनीर का सैंपल लिया। टीम की कार्रवाई से बाजार में हड़कंप मचा रहा। एसडीएम मीणा ने बताया दीपावली के त्यौहार के कारण बाजार में नकली मावा व घटिया मिठाइयों पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए राज्य सरकार द्वारा चलाए गए शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध का अभियान लगातार जारी रहेगा। टीम द्वारा आकस्मिक कार्रवाई जारी रहेगी। डीएसपी विद्याप्रकाश व प्रवर्तन निरीक्षक पूजा अग्रवाल सहित पुलिस का जाब्ता मौजूद रहा।

