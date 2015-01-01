पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रेलसेवा का मार्ग:डिब्रुगढ़-लालगढ़-डिब्रुगढ़ रेलसेवा का मार्ग परिवर्तित,किसान आंदोलन का असर राजस्थान में दिखा

श्रीगंगानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

किसान आंदोलन के कारण उत्तर पश्चिम रेलवे की ओर से संचालित रेल सेवाएं प्रभावित रहेंगी। उत्तर पश्चिम रेलवे के मुख्य जनसंपर्क अधिकारी सुनील बेनीवाल ने बताया कि रद्द की गई रेल सेवा के तहत गाड़ी संख्या 02422 जम्मूतवी-अजमेर प्रतिदिन 13 नवंबर तथा गाड़ी संख्या 02421 अजमेर-जम्मूतवी प्रतिदिन 14 नवंबर 2020 को रद्द रहेगी।इसी प्रकार मार्ग परिवर्तित की रेलसेवाओं के तहत गाड़ी संख्या 05909 डिब्रुगढ़-लालगढ़ रेलसेवा जो 11 नवंबर को डिब्रुगढ़ से चलने वाली रेलसेवा परिवर्तित मार्ग वाया रोहतक, भिवानी, हिसार सादुलपुर हनुमानगढ़ होकर संचालित होगी। गाड़ी संख्या 05910 लालगढ़-डिब्रुगढ़ रेलसेवा 13 नवंबर को लालगढ़ से प्रस्थान करने वाली रेलसेवा परिवर्तित मार्ग वाया हनुमानगढ़, सादुलपुर, हिसार, भिवानी, रोहतक होकर संचालित होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें