नप की पहली 'अधूरी' बैठक:9 बिंदुओं पर चर्चा, भाजपा पार्षद बबीता की आयुक्त पर अभद्र टिप्पणी, हंगामा शुरू तो माफी मांगी

श्रीगंगानगर
  • 2000 आवारा पशु नरसिंहपुरा गोशाला भेजे जाएंगे, घरों से नहीं लेंगे पानी बिल के साथ यूजर चार्ज

नगरपरिषद बाेर्ड की 10 माह बाद हुई पहली साधारण बैठक हंगामे की भेंट चढ़ गई। जिला परिषद हाॅल में हुई बैठक में कुल 27 बिंदु रखे गए। इसमें से 9 बिंदुओं पर चर्चा हाे चुकी थी, 10वां सदन के समक्ष रखा जाना था। इसी बीच नेता प्रतिपक्ष बबीता गाैड़ ने आयुक्त प्रियंका बुडानिया पर अशोभनीय टिप्पणी कर दी। बस फिर क्या था, पार्षदाें ने हंगामा शुरू कर दिया। कुछ पार्षद मेज पर खड़े हाे गए ताे अनेक महिला पार्षद नीचे फर्श पर बैठ गईं। सभापति समर्थित पार्षदाें ने बबीता गाैड़ के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की।

कुछ पार्षदाें ने यह तक कह दिया कि यदि गाैड़ आयुक्त से माफी नहीं मांगती हैं ताे ताे सदन निंदा प्रस्ताव पास करता है, अनूप सिंह बाजवा ने कहा कि आप व्यक्तिगत टिप्पणी कर रही हैं, यह गलत है, पार्षद ओमप्रकाश मित्तल ने कहा कि महिला हाेकर महिला अधिकारी सेऐसे शब्द बाेलना गलत है। बंटी वाल्मीकि, रीतू धवन सहित अन्य ने कहा कि बबीता गाैड़ काे आयुक्त से माफी मांगनी चाहिए। आयुक्त के खिलाफ टिप्पणी पर कांग्रेस के पार्षदाें ने सदन का बहिष्कार किया।

वे सभाकक्ष छाेड़कर बाहर चले गए और बबीता गाैड़ के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की। कुछ समय में माहाैल बिलकुल अलग हाे गया। कांग्रेस ही नहीं भाजपा और निर्दलीय पार्षद भी गाैड़ से मांफी मांगने के लिए कहने लगे। इस पर बबीता गाैड़ ने मांफी भी मांगी, लेकिन तब तक सभापति करूणा चांडक, आयुक्त प्रियंका बुडानिया सीट से खड़े हाेकर बाहर चली गईं। अनेक पार्षद भी चले गए थे।

बैठक के बाद सभापति व आयुक्त ने कहा कि सभी मुद्दे पास आंशिक संशोधन के साथ पास कर दिए गए हैं। विधायक राजकुमार गाैड़ कुछ समय बैठे रहे, लेकिन बाद वे भी बाहर चले गए। बैठक में बड़ा निर्णय यह रहा कि आवारा पशु नरसिंहपुरा गोशाला भेजे जाएंगे। वहीं अब घरों से पानी के बिलों में यूजर चार्ज नहीं लिया जाएगा।

आयुक्त ने कहा, अभद्र भाषा का इस्तेमाल कर मुझे मानसिक रूप से प्रताड़ित किया

आयुक्त प्रियंका बुडानिया ने कहा कि बाेर्ड बैठक में विधायक, सभापति की माैजूदगी में पार्षद अपनी बात रख रहे थे। नेता प्रतिपक्ष बबीता गौड़ ने व्यक्तिगत तौर पर अपमानित करने की अपराधिक आशंका से अभद्र भाषा का प्रयोग कर मानसिक रूप से प्रताड़ित किया। गाैड़ के अपमानजनक शब्दों के कारण बैठक में बाधा उत्पन्न हुई। सभी प्रस्ताव आंशिक संशोधनों के साथ पारित किए गए।

बबीता गाैड़ का खेद, मैंने आयुक्त के बारे गलत कहा ताे अपने शब्द वापस लेती हूं

बबीता गाैड़ ने कहा कि मैंने गलत नहीं कहा। मैं कहना चाहती थी कि आयुक्त सीट पर नहीं बैठतीं। माेबाइल फाेन काॅल रिसीव नहीं करती। इससे वार्डाें में किसी भी समस्या का समाधान नहीं हाे पा रहा है। पार्षदाें की ही सुनवाई नहीं हाे रही ऐसे में जनता किससे उम्मीद करें। यदि मैंने कुछ गलत कह दिया है ताे मैं अपने शब्द वापस लेती हूं।

सफाई यूनियन आयुक्त के समर्थन में आई, काम ठप करने की दी चेतावनी

350 अस्थायी सफाई कर्मचारियाें काे पुन: काम पर लगाए जाने की मांग कर रहे अखिल भारतीय सफाई मजदूर कांग्रस के पदाधिकारियाें ने अस्थायी सफाई कर्मचारियाें के साथ जिला परिषद में ही आयुक्त का पुतला फुंका। लेकिन बाेर्ड बैठक के दाैरान हुई घटना के बाद यूनियन पदाधिकारियाें ने कहा कि महिला अधिकारी से अभद्रता किसी भी सूरत में बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी।

लाइव: एक घंटे चली बैठक में प्रतिपक्ष हावी था, टिप्पणी के बाद बैकफुट पर आया

साधारण सभा की बैठक शाम काे आधा घंटे देरी से करीब 4:30 बजे सभापति करूणा चांडक की अध्यक्षता में प्रारंभ हुई। सभापति ने सभी का आभार जताया तथा बैठक की कार्रवाई आगे बढ़ाने के लिए आयुक्त से कहा। आयुक्त प्रियंका बुडानिया ने जैसे ही बैठक के लिए प्रस्तावित एजेंडाें काे सदन के समक्ष रखना शुरू किया ताे प्रतिपक्ष ने पुरजाेर विराेध किया और भ्रष्टाचार के खुलकर आराेप लगाए। मनाेनीत पार्षदाें के साथ ही अनेक निर्दलीयाें ने भी प्रतिपक्ष के पार्षदाें का साथ दिया।

कांग्रेस के कुछ पार्षदाें ने समय-समय पर तेज आवाज में एजेंडे सही हाेने की बात कही। लेकिन विधायक ने भी प्रतिपक्षी पार्षदाें द्वारा कही जा रही अधिकतर बाताें काे सही ठहराया। इस पर एक बार लगा कि प्रतिपक्ष जाे चाहेगा वही मुद्दे पास हाेंगे और उन्हीं के कहे अनुसार प्राेसीडिंग लिखी जाएगी। लेकिन जैसे ही नेता प्रतिपक्ष ने आयुक्त पर कटाक्ष किया ताे पूरा माहाैल ही बदल गया। यानी अब पूरा प्रतिपक्ष ही बैकफुट पर आ गया। इसी का नतीजा रहा कि बैठक में सिर्फ 9 बिंदुओं पर चर्चा हुई, और परिषद ने सभी 27 मुद्दे पास कर दिए।

बैठक में कुल 27 बिंदु रखे जाने थे, सभी प्रस्ताव पास हो गए

1. धानमंडी पिडाें के पट्टे की स्वीकृति: पार्षद अशाेक मुंजराल ने कहा कि महाराजा गंगासिंह ने लाेगाें काे दुकानाें के आगे मुफ्त पिड़ दिए थे, डीएलबी, नगरपरिषद ने भी इसे 3 बार पास किया। परिषद काे अनुमति ही नहीं देनी थी ताे दुकानदाराें से साढ़े पांच कराेड़ रुपए जमा ही क्याें करवाए।

2. पुरानी जनता क्लिनिक: पार्षद धर्मेंद्र माैर्य व आशा खटीक ने इस क्लिनिक की बेहद जरूरत बताई, ताे लाेकेश सिहाग ने उनके वार्ड मेें भी जनता क्लिनिक खाेले जाने की बात कही। विधायक गाैड़ ने कहा कि शहर में तीन जनता क्लिनिक बनाए जाने हैं, सभी के लिए विधायक काेटे से 10-10 लाख रुपए दिए जाएंगे।

3. छह जैड से शेड हटाकर सूरतगढ़ राेड नंदीशाला में लगाना : बबीता गाैड़ आयुक्त से बाेलीं आप क्याें भ्रष्टाचार करने में लगी हैं। कमल नारंग ने कहा कि जिला अस्पताल के पास मेडिकल काॅलेज बनने जा रहा है। ऐसे में परिषद कैसे इसकी स्वीकृति दे सकती है। प्रियंक भाटी ने कहा कि शेड यहां लाने पर लाेगाें की सेहत से खिलवाड़ हाेगा। इस पर विधायक गाैड़ ने कहा कि यह काम किसी भी सूरत में शुरू नहीं करवाया जाए।

4. खाली पड़े भूखंडाें का आवंटन निरस्त करना : विजेंद्र स्वामी ने कहा कि ढाेल बजाकर या अन्य विधि से जुर्माना लगाया जा सकता है। संजय बिश्नाेई ने कहा कि डीएलसी रेट के अनुसार 10 प्रतिशत तक जुर्माना लगाया जा सकता है।
5. लीगेसी वेस्ट निस्तारण : सुशील कुमार व हेमंत रासरानिया ने कहा कि परिषद के पास कचरा डालने की जगह तक नहीं है, छह जैड में भी लाेग विराेध कर रहे हैं, पहले ही तय कर लिया गया है ताे बैठक में एजेंडा रखने का मतलब ही नहीं बनता।

6. यूजर चार्ज: उप सभापति लाेकेश मनचंदा व संजय बिश्नाेई ने घराें काे छाेड़कर दुकानाें, हाेटल, रेस्टाेरेंट आदि से यूजर चार्ज लिए जाने के लिए कहा, विधायक गाैड़ ने भी सही ठहराया।

7. कारकस प्लांट के लिए जमीन: विजेंद्र स्वामी ने कहा कि परिषद की लापरवाही से राेटांवाली में 22 बीघा जमीन काे प्रशासन ने ले लिया है।
8. मदनलाल भूतपूर्व कैशियर गबन प्रकरण: पार्षदाें ने 1981-82 का प्रकरण बताते हुए राहत दिए जाने का प्रस्ताव पास किया।

9. 5 टीपीडी बायाेमियेशन प्लांट : पार्षदाें ने ध्वनि मत से पास कर दिया।

