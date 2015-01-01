पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खरीददारी:धनतेरस को नहीं खरीदें चाकू-छुरी लोहे की कड़ाही व कांच के गिलास,आपकाे बता दें कि धनतेरस 12 नवंबर की रात 9:31 से शुरू होकर 13 नवंबर को शाम 6 बजे तक रहेगी

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
इस बार काेराेनाकाल में दीपावली महापर्व 5 के बजाय 4 दिन ही मनाया जाएगा। क्याेंकि इस बार तिथियाें का परिवर्तन दिन में हाेने के कारण रूपचौदस और अमावस्या एक ही दिन 14 नवंबर को मनाई जाएगी। धनतेरस गुरुवार व शुक्रवार काे लेकर भी काफी असमंजस की स्थिति बनी हुई है। आपकाे बता दें कि धनतेरस 12 नवंबर की रात 9:31 से शुरू होकर 13 नवंबर को शाम 6 बजे तक रहेगी।

13 नवंबर को ही प्रदोष व्रत भी रहेगा। ऐसे में 13 नवंबर को ही धनतेरस मनाई जाएगी, क्योंकि धनतेरस प्रदोष के दिन ही रहती है। ज्याेतिषविद् जगदीश साेनी के अनुसार धनतेरस पर 95 साल बाद अनूठा संयोग बन रहा है। गुरु अपनी स्व राशि पर रहेंगे। ऐसा संयोग इससे पहले 15 अक्टूबर 1925 को धनतेरस पर बना था। इसका असर व्यापार में तेजी और उन्नति के रूप में दिखाई देता है। इस दिन आयुष्मान योग आरोग्यता के लिए भगवान धन्वंतरि का पूजन विशेष फलदायी है। मृदु तथा मित्र संज्ञक नक्षत्र की साक्षी में सोना, चांदी तथा बर्तनों की खरीद शुभ रहेगी। शुक्रवार के दिन चित्रा नक्षत्र, आयुष्मान योग तथा तुला राशि के चंद्रमा की साक्षी में आ रही है। इस दिन आयुर्वेद के अधिष्ठाता देव भगवान धन्वंतरि का प्राकट्य हुआ था।

सुबह 7:30 से 9 बजे तक जमीन, मकान आदि की बुकिंग।सुबह 8:30 से 10:55 बजे तक चावल काजू चीनी आदि सफेद वस्तुएं खरीदें।दोपहर 1 से 1:30 बजे तक कपड़े, घर की सजावट का सामान जेवर आदि खरीदने से लक्ष्मी जी प्रसन्न होंगी। दोपहर 3 से लेकर शाम 4:30 बजे तक वाहन खरीदना बड़ा ही सर्वश्रेष्ठ रहेगा।शाम 5:25 से 8:20 तक का समय बर्तन, भगवान की मूर्ति जैसे कि लक्ष्मी और गणेश जी की मूर्ति खरीदना शुभ रहेगा।

राशि अनुसार करें खरीदारीमेष: चांदी, तांबे की वस्तु।वृषभ: चांदी पीतल, हीरा।मिथुन: सोने के आभूषण, प्राॅपर्टी।कर्क: सोना चांदी के सिक्के।सिंह: तांबे, सोना, वाहन, कपड़े।कन्या: चांदी के बर्तन, घड़ी।तुला: चांदी, सोने, कोई आवश्यक वस्तु।वृश्चिक : वाहन, सोने के आभूषण।धनु: सोने के सिक्के, तांबे के बर्तन।मकर: वाहन, चांदी के बर्तन।कुंभ: सोना, चांदी, वाहन, प्रॉपटी।मीन: सोने के आभूषण, चांदी के सिक्के।

धनतेरस को क्या खरीदें..चांदी के बर्तन या चांदी खरीदने से घर में शांति आती है तथा कलेश खत्म होता है। सोना खरीदने से सौंदर्य की वृद्धि होती है। घर में यदि धनतेरस के दिन तांबे का बर्तन लाते हैं तो धर्म की वृद्धि होती है। बड़ा लाभ और घर परिवार की आयु वृद्धि भी होती है। स्टील के बर्तन खरीद सकते हैं। स्टील सफेद होता है और चंद्रमा और लक्ष्मी जी को सफेद वस्तु प्रिय है। इस दिन वाहन खरीदने से व्यापार में वृद्धि होती है। उन्नति भी होती है। वाहन खरीदना चाहिए

