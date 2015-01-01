पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा में गुणवत्ता:शिक्षा रैंकिंग: सरकारी स्कूली शिक्षा में गुणवत्ता बढ़ाने के लिए प्रदर्शन के आधार पर इस माह भी हमारा जिला 9वें पायदान पर

श्रीगंगानगर32 मिनट पहले
  • 43 पैरामीटर के आधार पर तय की जाती है रैंकिंग, हर माह प्रदेश स्तर पर जारी की जाती है

प्रदेश की सरकारी स्कूली शिक्षा में गुणवत्ता बढ़ाने के लिए प्रदर्शन के आधार पर जारी रैंक में हमारा जिला इस बार भी 9वें पायदान पर काबिज रहा है। राजस्थान स्कूल शिक्षा परिषद की ओर से जारी अक्टूबर की रैंक में 9वां स्थान हासिल किया है। जबकि, सितंबर में प्रदेश में भी 9वां स्थान ही था। विभाग की ओर से शाला दर्पण पोर्टल पर नामांकन वृद्धि, आधार लिंकेेज, बिजली, पानी, शौचालय, खेल मैदान एवं परीक्षा परिणाम आदि 43 बिंदुओं के आधार पर हर माह स्कूल शिक्षा परिषद की अाेर से जिला रैंक तय की जाती है। सीडीईअाे हरचंद गाेस्वामी ने बताया कि जिला एवं ब्लॉक स्तर पर बेहतर मॉनिटरिंग एवं संस्था प्रधानों की ओर

से निर्धारित बिंदुओं पर किए बेहतर काम से जिला रैंक में सुधार हुअा है। दरअसल, शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से हर माह शिक्षा रैंकिंग जारी की जाती है। इसमें सुधार के लिए पीईईओ को अपने अधीन स्कूलों के 43 पैरामीटर की सूचनाएं शाला दर्पण पर अपलोड करनी होती हैं। इसमें शाला दर्पण पर जिले के स्कूलों में समुदाय से राशि प्राप्त करने वाले स्कूलों की संख्या की फीडिंग, ज्ञान संपर्क पोर्टल में प्राप्त राशि, बिजली, पानी

की सुविधा से जुड़े स्कूल सहित 43 पैरामीटर वाले बिंदुओं को अपलोड किया जाता है। उन्हाेंने बताया कि संस्था प्रधानाें काे बेहतर काम के लिए निर्देशित किया जाता है ताकि जिले की रैंकिंग प्रदेश में बेहतर रहे। 6 नवंबर काे जारी प्रदेश की जिलावार शिक्षा रैंकिंग में पहले स्थान पर जयपुर, दूसरे पर चूरू, तीसरे पर हनुमानगढ़, चौथे पर चित्ताैड़गढ़, 5वें पर झालावाड़, 6 पर सीकर, 7 पर बूंदी, 8 पर बारां, नौ पर श्रीगंगानगर, 10

पर डूंगरपुर, 11 पाली, 12 बीकानेर, 13 झुंझुनुं, 14 बांसवाड़ा, 15 टाेंक, 16 भीलवाड़ा, 17 अजमेर, 18 भरतपुर, 19 अलवर, 20 नागौर, 21 सवाई माधोपुर, 22 उदयपुर, 23 पर राजसमंद, 24 पर सिरोही, 25 पर धौलपुर, 26 पर बाड़मेर, 27 पर जालोर, 28 पर करौली, 29 पर जोधपुर, 30 पर जैसलमेर, 31 पर कोटा, 32 पर दौसा एवं अंतिम 33 वें पायदान पर प्रतापगढ़ जिला रहा।

