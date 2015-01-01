पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शहरों की सरकार:8 नगरपालिकाओं में चुनाव; 23 से नामांकन, भाजपा आज से लेगी आवेदन, कांग्रेस ने अभी तक प्रभारी ही नहीं लगाए

श्रीगंगानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • 210 वार्डों में चुने जाएंगे पार्षद, बैठकों का दौर हुआ शुरू, 3 दिसंबर को नामांकन वापसी

जिले की आठ नगरपालिकाओं के चुनाव के लिए नामांकन की प्रक्रिया छह दिन बाद 23 नवंबर से शुरू हाे जाएगी। इसके लिए भाजपा व कांग्रेस ने तैयारियां शुरू कर दी हैं। दाेनाें पार्टियों की ओर से नगरपालिका क्षेत्रों में जाकर बैठकें की जा रही हैं। भाजपा की ओर से बुधवार से नामांकन लिए जाएंगे। पालिका क्षेत्र के मंडल अध्यक्षों की कमेटियों के समक्ष आवेदन करने होंगे।

कांग्रेस ने अभी तक चुनाव प्रभारी नहीं लगाए हैं। विधायक और विधानसभा चुनाव लड़े प्रत्याशी ही चुनाव गतिविधियां संचालित कर रहे हैं। दीपावली त्योहार गुजरने के बाद रायसिंहनगर, गजसिंहपुर, केसरीसिंहपुर, श्रीकरणपुर, अनूपगढ़, श्रीबिजयनगर, सादुलशहर और पदमपुर में चुनावी रंगत परवान पर आ चुकी है। चुनाव लड़ने के इच्छुकों ने वार्डों में गतिविधियां शुरू कर दी हैं।

अनूपगढ़, गजसिंहपुर और पदमपुर में भाजपा व कांग्रेस की बैठक हो चुकी हैं। श्रीबिजयनगर में भाजपा की बैठक बुधवार को होगी। कांग्रेस की 17 नवंबर को पूर्व निर्धारित बैठक स्थगित हो चुकी है। बैठक की नई तारीख अभी तक तय नहीं हुई है। सादुलशहर में कांग्रेस की बैठक हो चुकी है और भाजपा की 19 नवंबर को होगी।

केसरीसिंहपुर में भाजपा ने बुधवार को बैठक चुनाव की तैयारियों पर चर्चा की। यहां कांग्रेस की बैठक अभी तक निर्धारित नहीं हुई है। कांग्रेस के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष संतोष कुमार सहारण व नगरपरिषद के पूर्व सभापति जगदीश जांदू के अनुसार पार्टी ने अभी तक जिले में पालिका चुनाव के लिए प्रभारी घोषित नहीं किया है। पालिका क्षेत्र में चुनावी गतिविधियां की जा रही हैं।

दावेदार से खुद के अलावा तीन अन्य कार्यकर्ताओं के नाम भी लेगी भाजपा, दोनों पार्टियों में बगावत तय

भाजपा ने नगरपालिका चुनाव में वार्ड पार्षद की टिकट के लिए आवेदन फार्म जारी कर दिया है। इसमें उम्मीदवार की जानकारी, पार्टी में सदस्यता, संगठन में वर्तमान जिम्मेदारी और पूर्व में लड़े चुनाव, आपराधिक हिस्ट्री के विवरण के अलावा शहरी निकाय में किसी तरह के बकाया से संबंधित जानकारी मांगी गई है।

टिकट के लिए खुद के अलावा तीन अन्य कार्यकर्ताओं के नाम भी सुझाने होंगे। दाे पुराने कार्यकर्ताओं के प्रस्तावक बनने पर भी आवेदन किया जा सकेगा। भाजपा के जिलाध्यक्ष आत्माराम तरड़ के अनुसार 21 नवंबर तक आवेदन लिए जाएंगे। इसके बाद पहले नगरपालिका क्षेत्र और फिर जिला व इसके बाद प्रदेश भाजपा स्तर पर टिकटों के पैनल पर विचार-विमर्श होगा।

परस्पर सहमति से प्रदेश स्तर से ही टिकटों की घोषणा होगी। भाजपा आवेदन में दावेदार से अंडरटेकिंग भी लेगी कि वे पार्टी के निर्णय का सम्मान करते हुए पार्टी के अधिकृत प्रत्याशी को विजयी बनाने क लिए सहयोग करेंगे।

