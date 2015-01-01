पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आक्रोश:कर्मचारी संगठनों ने प्रतिमाह वेतन कटाैती का विरोध जताया श्रीगंगानगर सहित सभी विधायकों के आवासों का किया घेराव

श्रीगंगानगर29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बोनस 25 प्रतिशत नकद देने से नाराज कर्मचारी वर्ग ने जिला मुख्यालय पर ‘जागो सरकार रोष मार्च’ निकाला

राज्य सरकार की ओर से कर्मचारियों की प्रति माह होने वाली कटौती को स्वैच्छिक करने के साथ अन्य कटाैतियों का कोई जिक्र नहीं करने व बोनस 25 प्रतिशत नकद देने से नाराज कर्मचारी वर्ग ने साेमवार को जिला मुख्यालय पर ‘जागो सरकार रोष मार्च’ निकाला। जिला मुख्यालय पर विधायक राजकुमार गौड़ के आवास का घेराव कर अपनी मांगें पूरा करवाने की मांग की।

जिला मुख्यालय के अलावा पदमपुर विधायक गुरमीतसिंह कुन्नर, सादुलशहर विधायक जगदीश चन्द्र, सूरतगढ़ विधायक रामप्रताप कासनिया, श्रीविजयनगर बलवीरसिंह लूथरा व अनूपगढ़ विधायक संतोष के घरों पर दोपहर एक बजे एक साथ कर्मचारियों ने घेराव कर विरोध जताया।

अखिल राजस्थान राज्य कर्मचारी संयुक्त महासंघ के जिलाध्यक्ष सतीश कुमार शर्मा के अनुसार विरोध प्रदर्शन व घेराव में शिक्षक संघ प्रगतिशील, पंचायतीराज, शारीरिक शिक्षक, पैराटीचर्स, राधाकृष्णन, समायोजित शिक्षाकर्मी संघ, समायोजित शिक्षाकर्मी व कर्मचारी संघ, मिनिस्ट्रियल एसोसिएशन, मंत्रालयिक महासंघ, शिक्षा विभाग मंत्रालयिक संघ, सहायक कर्मचारी संघ, अकाउंटेंट्स एसोसिएशन, एनयूएचएम संविदाकर्मी संघ,

कृषि पर्यवेक्षक संघ, वन अधीनस्थ कर्मचारी संघ, वन श्रमिक संघ, पीएचईडी नल मजदूर यूनियन, आईटीआई कर्मचारी संघ, विद्युत कर्मचारी व मजदूर संघ, रोडवेज संयुक्त मोर्चा आदि संगठन शामिल हुए। सुखाड़िया सर्किल पर एकत्रित हुए कर्मचारी जागो सरकार रोष मार्च निकालते हुए वृंदावन विहार स्थित विधायक राजकुमार गौड़ के आवास के समक्ष पहुंचे। विधायक आवास के समक्ष हुई सभा में कर्मचारी महासंघ के जिलाध्यक्ष

सतीश शर्मा ने कहा कि मार्च का बकाया वेतन, जनवरी व जुलाई में देय महंगाई भत्ता, पीएल का नकद भुगतान, अनुसूची-5 में वेतन कटोतियां व काटी जा चुकी राशि लौटाने की मांगों को अनदेखा करने से कर्मचारी वर्ग में सरकार के प्रति नाराजगी है। पिछले विधानसभा चुनावों से पूर्व कांग्रेस के द्वारा जारी जन घोषणा-पत्र में दर्ज होने के बावजूद पैराटीचर्स व एनयूएचएम कर्मियों सहित सभी संविदाकर्मियों को स्थायी नहीं किया जा रहा है।
विधायक ने गुलदस्ता भेंटकर किया स्वागत : विरोध प्रदर्शन करने पहुंचे कर्मचारियों का विधायक राजकुमार गौड़ ने फूलों का गुलदस्ता भेंट कर स्वागत किया। हालांकि विधायक आवास के सामने काफी संख्या में पुलिस कर्मी तैनात किए गए थे। कर्मचारियों ने आवास के समक्ष धरना लगाकर विरोध किया। धरने को कर्मचारी महासंघ के जिलाध्यक्ष सतीश शर्मा, संरक्षक कुलदीप सिंह केपी, जिला महामंत्री, जसकरण सिंह बराड़,

शिक्षक नेता कुलदीप गोदारा, रेशमसिंह, इन्द्राज जाखड़, कुलदीप सिंह गिल, भूपेन्द्र स्वामी, श्रीमती मोनिका बंसल, संदीप सिंह ढिल्लो, देवेन्द्र शर्मा, राकेश शर्मा, ऊषा अरोड़ा, सुरेश नागर आदि ने भी संबोधित किया। विधायक राजकुमार गौड़ ने कहा कि वे स्वयं कर्मचारी वर्ग से निकलकर विधानसभा पहुंचे हैं। कर्मचारियों के वेतन से कटाैतियों के पक्षधर नहीं हैं। राज्य सरकार से कटाैतियां बंद करने की मांग करेंगे। कर्मचारियों ने विधायकों केा अपनी मांगों के समर्थन में मुख्यमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा।

