  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Sriganganagar
  Examination Of Ears Of Senior Citizens Of 17 Camps On National Deaf Day, Ma. Conference Of ENT Experts Postponed Due To Demise Of Bhanwarlal Meghwal

विशेष शिविर:राष्ट्रीय बधिर दिवस पर लगे 17 शिविरों में की वरिष्ठ नागरिकों के कानों की जांच,मा. भंवरलाल मेघवाल के निधन के कारण ईएनटी विशेषज्ञों की विचार गोष्ठी स्थगित

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
राष्ट्रीय बधिर दिवस

बहरापन निवारण समिति एवं रोटरी क्लब सिटी के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में चौथे राष्ट्रीय बधिर दिवस पर राज्य सरकार के सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता एवं आपदा प्रबंधन मंत्री मा. भंवरलाल मेघवाल को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की गई। इसके बाद सेवा कार्यों के तहत वरिष्ठ नागरिकों के कानों की निशुल्क जांच एवं परामर्श शिविर सुबह 10 बजे श्रीगंगानगर जिला मुख्यालय, सूरतगढ़, हनुमानगढ़ जंक्शन व हनुमानगढ़ टाउन में एक साथ 17 स्थानों पर शुरू हुए। ईएनटी विशेषज्ञों के साथ-साथ ऑडियोलॉजिस्ट भी ऑडियोमीटर से वरिष्ठ नागरिकों की जांच करने में सहयोगी के रूप में उपस्थित थे।

बहरापन निवारण समिति जिलाध्यक्ष पूर्व पीएमओ डॉ. ओपी गोयल ने बताया कि मा. भंवरलाल मेघवाल के असामयिक निधन के कारण राज्य सरकार की ओर से घोषित राजकीय शोक के कारण ईएनटी विशेषज्ञों की विचार गोष्ठी, जो शाम 4 बजे सुखाड़िया सर्किल पार्क में आयोजित की जानी थी, वह स्थगित कर दी गई है। महासचिव समाजसेवी मुनीशकुमार लड्ढा तथा रोटरी क्लब सिटी के अध्यक्ष डॉ. शैलेश गोयल ने मा. भंवरलाल मेघवाल के निधन पर श्रद्धांजलि व्यक्त करते हुए ईएनटी विशेषज्ञों की विचार गोष्ठी के कार्यक्रम को स्थगित करते हुए कार्यक्रम की आगामी तिथि 22 नवंबर घोषित की।

