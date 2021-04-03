पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Sriganganagar
  Expressions Expressed Against The Central Government In The Gatherings At The Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur Border And Shahjahanpur Border Of Delhi, Tomorrow

आक्रोश:दिल्ली के सिंघु, टिकरी, गाजीपुर बाॅर्डर और शाहजहांपुर बाॅर्डर पर सभाओं में केंद्र सरकार के प्रति जताया आक्राेश, कल चक्काजाम

श्रीगंगानगर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
श्रीगंंगानगर। कृषि कानून के विराेध में 3 ईछाेटी से दोपहिया वाहन रैली निकालकर कलेक्ट्रेट पहुंचे युवा। - Dainik Bhaskar
श्रीगंंगानगर। कृषि कानून के विराेध में 3 ईछाेटी से दोपहिया वाहन रैली निकालकर कलेक्ट्रेट पहुंचे युवा।
  • ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से तेल, आटा, चावल, दाल आदि खाद्य-सामग्री इकट्ठी करके किसानों ने पड़ाव स्थल पर पहुंचाई

कृषि जिंसाें की खरीद-फराेख्त काे लेकर केंद्र सरकार की ओर से बनाए गए कृषि कानूनाें के विराेध में किसानाें का आंदाेलन जारी है। किसान दिल्ली के सिंघु, टिकरी, गाजीपुर बाॅर्डर पर पड़ाव डाले बैठे हैं। गुरुवार काे पड़ाव स्थल पर हुई सभाओं में वक्ताओं ने केंद्र सरकार काे काेसा व छह फरवरी काे चक्काजाम काे लेकर किसानाें से तैयारी करने का आह्वान किया।

शाहजहांपुर-खेड़ा बॉर्डर पर सभा में वक्ताओं ने कहा कि किसानों के आंदोलन को समाज के अनेक वर्गों, समूहों और संगठनों की ओर से समर्थन मिला है, जिससे किसानों के आंदोलन को एक नई ऊर्जा प्राप्त हुई। आमसभा की शुरुआत में 26 जनवरी को पुलिस की गोली से नवप्रीत सिंह की माैत हाेने का आराेप लगाते हुए नवप्रीतसिंह व आंदोलन के अन्य सभी शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि दी गई। उनकी स्मृति में अरदास कर दो मिनट का मौन रखा गया।

नैहरा खांप, बावल चौरासी, अलवर और आसपास के अन्य ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से तेल, आटा, चावल, दाल आदि खाद्य-सामग्री इकट्ठी करके किसानों ने पड़ाव स्थल पर पहुंचाई। सीकर जिले के रानियां से भी शिक्षक साथियों की से खाद्य सामग्री का सहयोग दिया गया। अलवर से पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री भंवर जितेन्द्र सिंह के नेतृत्व में किसानों का जत्था मोर्चे में शामिल हुआ और उनके द्वारा आंदोलन को पूर्ण समर्थन करते हुए संयुक्त किसान मोर्चे के नेतृत्व में सभी आह्वनों को सफल बनाने का संकल्प प्रकट किया गया।

सभा में छह फरवरी को देशव्यापी-चक्का जाम और राजस्थान में टोल फ्री करने के आह्वान को पूरी तरह सफल बनाने का ऐलान किया। संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के शाहजहांपुर-खेडा बाॅर्डर के नेतृत्व ने बताया कि सभी राज्यों में 6 फरवरी के चक्का-जाम और टोल फ्री के ऐलान को कामयाब बनाने की तैयारियां पूरी हो चुकी हैं।

गॉव-गांव, ढाणी-ढाणी और शहर-कस्बों में बैठकों सभाओं के माध्यम से चक्का-जाम और टोल फ्री की तैयारियों को अंतिम रूप दिया जा रहा है। शाहजहांपुर बाॅर्डर पर अामसभा काे राजस्थान सरकार में मंत्री टीकाराम जूली ने भी एक किसान के रूप में अपनी बात रखी और किसान आंदोलन को समर्थन दिया। इसके अलावा राजाराम मील,सुमेर सिंह जेलदार, रामकिशन महलावत, बलबीर छिल्लर, सुक्खाराम चौधरी, सुशील चौधरी, रामप्रसाद चौधरी, अशोक प्रधान, राजीव यादव, प्रेम नागपाल, पंजाब से बलजीत सिंह ग्रेवाल, महाराष्ट्र से प्रीति शेखर और बालाजी, मुखराम खिलेरी, मा.शेरसिंह, धर्मवीर नम्बरदार, जगदीश सरपंच, सांवर चौधरी, पवन दुग्गल आदि वक्ताओं ने संबाेधित किया।

कृषि कानूनाें के विराेध में चल रहे किसान आंदाेलन में शामिल हाेने के लिए श्रीगंगानगर, कैंचियां व सूरतगढ़ से किसानाें के जत्थे शुक्रवार काे शाहजहांपुर के लिए रवाना हाेंगे। इसके लिए गंगानगर किसान मजदूर समिति, अखिल भारतीय किसान सभा, किसान संघर्ष समिति, किसान अार्मी व जय किसान आंदाेलन की ओर से किसानाें से संपर्क किया जा रहा है।

किसान आंदाेलन में शाहजहांपुर स्थित पड़ाव में शामिल हाेने के लिए करणपुर, केेसरीसिंहपुर व श्रीगंगानगर क्षेत्र के किसान नई धानमंडी में इकट्ठे हाेंगे तथा यहां से बसाें, काराे व अन्य वाहनाें से शाहजहांपुर के लिए रवाना हाेंगे। रायसिंहनगर, पदमपुर क्षेत्र के किसान कैंचियां में एकत्रित हाेंगे तथा यहां से ट्रैक्टर ट्राॅलियाें, बसाें व काराें से रवाना हाेंगे। इसके अलावा अनूपगढ़, विजयनगर व सूरतगढ़ के किसान सूरतगढ़ में एकत्रित हाेकर यहां से रवाना हाेंगे। गुरुवार काे किसान संगठनाें की ओर से गांंवाें में सभाएं कर किसानाें काे किसान आंदाेलन में शामिल हाेने के लिए जागरूक किया गया।

सैंकड़ाें की संख्या में किसानाें के जत्थे शाहजहांपुर के लिए रवाना हाेंगे।किसान आंदाेलन के तहत संयुक्त किसान माेर्चे के आह्वान पर शनिवार काे किसान संगठनाें की ओर से दाेपहर 12 से 3 बजे तक चक्काजाम किया जाएगा। चक्काजाम के चलते साधुवाली गाजर मंडी में भी हड़ताल रहेगी तथा गाजर की खरीद-फराेख्त का काराेबार नहीं हाेगा। कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में गुरुवार काे युवाओं ने विधायक पुत्र विशाल गौड़ के नेतृत्व में तीन ई छाेटी से कलेक्ट्रेट तक दाेपहिया वाहन रैली निकाली।

एसएसबी रोड से शुरू हुई रैली शहर के मुख्य मार्गाें से हाेती हुई कलक्ट्रेट पहुंची। यहां पर युवाओं ने तीन कृषि कानून रद्द करने की मांग काे लेकर राष्ट्रपति के नाम एसडीएम काे ज्ञापन साैंपा। रैली में सचिन, गुरविंदर सिंह, अक्षय गौतम, सचिन शर्मा, मुकेश वदवा, रविंद्र सोनी सहित बड़ी संख्या में युवा शामिल थे।

