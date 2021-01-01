पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भ्रष्टाचार:एफएडी ने गुणवत्ताहीन खाळा बनवा कर 44.70 लाख रुपए का भ्रष्टाचार किया

श्रीगंगानगर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एसई, एक्सईएन व रिटायर्ड एईएन पर मुकदमा

गणेशगढ़ के किसान ने एफएडी के अभियंताओं पर खाळे का अधूरा व गुणवत्ताहीन निर्माण करवाने के अाराेप लगाए हैं। इन आरोप के परिवाद पर पुरानी आबादी थाना में मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है।

मुकदमे की जांच एएसआई महेंद्रसिंह परिहार कर रहे हैं। परिवादी कीकरसिंह जटसिख ने रिपोर्ट में बताया है कि परिवादी की चक 27 एलएलपी प्रथम में 15 बीघा 6 बिस्वा जमीन है। राज्य सरकार की योजना के तहत बेहतर सुविधा के लिए सिंचित क्षेत्र विकास विभाग द्वारा खाळाें का पक्का निर्माण कर किसानों को सुविधा दी जा रही है।

इस बाबत परिवादी के खेत को पक्का खाळा बनाने के लिए सिंचित क्षेत्र विकास विभाग की ओर से 25 फरवरी 2017 को वर्क ऑर्डर जारी किए गए।

इसमें 5636 मीटर लंबाई का पक्का खाळा बनाया जाना था। इसके लिए विभाग ने 44 लाख 70 हजार रुपए का भोमिया जी कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी को वर्क आर्डर जारी किया। विभाग का कार्यालय पुरानी आबादी में बीएसएनएल ऑफिस के निकट गुरुनगर एरिया में स्थित है। यहां पर तत्कालीन एसई गोपाल कृष्ण भारती ने टेंडर किए थे।

तत्कालीन कार्यवाहक एक्सईएन प्रवीणकुमार गखड़, व सेवानिवृत्त एईएन गुरबचनसिंह ने इस खाळे का निर्माण शुरू करवाया। इस खाळे का निर्माण पूरा नहीं करवाया गया तथा जितना बनाया गया वह भी तकनीकी रूप से सही नहीं बनाया गया तथा निर्माण भी गुणवत्ताहीन सामग्री से करवाया गया।

शेष निर्माणाधीन खाळे काे पक्का करवाने काे विभाग के सेवानिवृत्त एईएन गुरबचनसिंह ने परिवादी व गांव के लाेगाें से 30 हजार रुपए रिश्वत ली और कहा कि खाळा पक्का करवा दिया जााएगा। लेकिन औसर आज तक नहीं हुअा। विभाग के अधिकारियाें काे पता था कि गुरबचनसिंह सेवानिवृत्त हाे चुका है। इसके बावजूद उसकी निगरानी में काम करवाकर 44 लाख 70 हजार रुपए के बजट काे नुकसान पहुंचाया गया। परिवादी के परिवाद पर आराेपी अधिकारियाें पर मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है।

