बीएसएफ की नाकाबंदी:20 हजार नशीली गाेलियों सहित पिता-पुत्र गिरफ्तार, बाइक जब्त

श्रीगंगानगर18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बीएसएफ की गुप्तचर शाखा के अधिकारियाें ने गुरुवार शाम काे सूचना दी
  • थैले में नशीली गाेलियाें के 80 पैकेट बरामद

बीएसएफ की गुप्तचर शाखा के साथ मिलकर समेजा पुलिस ने पिता पुत्र काे नशे में उपयोग हाेने वाली प्रतिबंधित घटक की 20 हजार गाेलियाें सहित पकड़ा है।

गुरुवार देर शाम काे की गई कार्रवाई में बाइक भी जब्त की है। इस संबंध में आराेपी रामकुमार व उसके बेटे पुरुषाेतमकुमार निवासी माेकमवाला के खिलाफ एनडीपीएस एक्ट में मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है। समेजा काेठी एसएचओ चंद्रजीत भाटी ने बताया कि बीएसएफ की गुप्तचर शाखा के अधिकारियाें ने गुरुवार शाम काे सूचना दी कि समेजा थानाक्षेत्र के गांव माेकमवाला के एरिया में नशे की खेप की सप्लाई हाेने वाली है।

इस पर पुलिस ने बीएसएफ के साथ मिलकर संयुक्त नाकेबंदी की। इसमें बाइक पर आ रहे बुजुर्ग और युवक ने पुलिस नाका देखकर वापस जाने के लिए बाइक तेज गति से घुमाई। शक पुख्ता हाेने पर बाइक काे पीछाकर पकड़ लिया। बाइक चालक माेकमवाला निवासी 32 वर्षीय पुरुषाेतमकुमार व उसके पिता 70 वर्षीय रामकुमार पुत्र पतराम से एक थैले में नशीली गाेलियाें के 80 पैकेट बरामद किए।

इनमें 20 हजार गाेलियां बरामद हुई। आराेपी पिता पुत्र के पास उक्त दवा की खेप की खरीद और बेचान का बिल नहीं था। प्रारंभिक छानबीन में पता चला कि आराेपी नशीली गाेलियां बेचने जा रहे थे। दाेनाें के खिलाफ एनडीपीएस एक्ट में केस दर्ज किया है।

आराेपियाें के खिलाफ दर्ज मुकदमे जांच में पता लगाया जाएगा कि उक्त गाेलियां इनकाे काैन देकर जाता रहा है। आराेपी पिता-पुत्र से बरामद गाेलियां उसी यूनिटेक कंपनी की बनाई हुई हैं जिसकी जवाहरनगर एसएचओ राजेश सिहाग जांच कर रहे थे। राजेश सिहाग फिलहाल फरार हैं।

