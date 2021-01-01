पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जय जवान जय किसान:सीमा पर कोहरा ऐसा कि 10 मी. भी नहीं दिखता, बीएसएफ का 24 घंटे कड़ा पहरा

श्रीगंगानगर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गणतंत्र दिवस पर 2 तस्वीरों में देखिए हमारे जवानों व किसानों का हौसला
  • दिल्ली की तर्ज पर आज यहां गांवों में ट्रैक्टर परेड, मांग- कृषि कानून रद्द हों

फोटो श्रीगंगानगर बॉर्डर से सटी एक सीमा चौकी की सुबह की है। 4 डिग्री सेल्सियस तापमान में हाड़ कंपा देने वाली सर्दी, कोहरा इतना कि हाथ को हाथ भी न दिखे। लेकिन मौसम की ये विकट परिस्थितियां एक तरफ और हमारी बीएसएफ के हौसले दूसरी तरफ। बाॅर्डर पर इन खतरनाक परिस्थितियों के बीच भी बीएसएफ जवान 24 घंटे कड़ा पहरा दे रहे हैं।

हमारे वीर जवानों की इसी मुस्तैदी का परिणाम है कि श्रीगंगानगर सीमा पर इस सर्दी में पाक की कोई नापाक हरकत कामयाब नहीं हो पाई है। बाॅर्डर पर इन दिनों ऑपरेशन सर्द हवा जारी है। इस मौसम में बीएसएफ आखिर कैसे ड्यूटी करती है, यह जानने भास्कर टीम बॉर्डर पर पहुंची। मौसम से लड़ने को हर जवान के पास गर्म कपड़े, टोपी, जूते और दस्ताने तो थे ही, रात की शिफ्ट में दो बार पीने लायक गर्म चाय भी रहती है। एक हाथ मे टॉर्च तो दूसरे हाथ मे राइफल लिए आंखें हमेशा बाॅर्डर पर टिकी रहती हैं।

निगहबान आंखें
निगहबान आंखें

अफसर भी कर रहे गश्त
इन दिनों कोहरा घना होने के कारण गश्ती टीम की आपसी दूरी भी कम की गई है। जवानों का हौसला बढ़ाने को डिप्टी कमांडेंट से आईजी स्तर के अधिकारी भी वहां गश्त करते हैं। इसके अलावा नाइट विजन डिवाइस से सीमा पार हर समय नजर रखी जाती है।

राजपथ सी तैयारी

शाहजहांपुर बाॅर्डर व धारूहेड़ा से मंगलवार सुबह आठ बजे किसान ट्रैक्टर रैली में शामिल हाेने के लिए रवाना हाेंगे। इसके लिए किसानाें ने तैयारियां कर ली हैं। इसके अलावा जयपुर दिल्ली हाईवे पर धारूहेड़ा, टिकरी व सिंधू बाॅर्डर पर किसानाें ने दिल्ली ट्रैक्टर रेली में शामिल हाेने जाएंगे। रैली में 72 घंटे तक का समय लगने की संभावना के चलते किसान पड़ाव स्थलाें से लंगर व ट्रैक्टराें के लिए तेल भी साथ में लेकर जाएंगे ताकि रैली के दाैरान किसी प्रकार की काेई दिक्कत नहीं आए।

जयपुर दिल्ली हाईवे स्थित धारूहेड़ा पड़ाव में शामिल किसान नेता गुरलाल बराड़ ने बताया कि रैली में जाे वाहन शामिल हाेंगे उनकी सूची तैयार कर प्रशासन काे दे दी है। सुबह आठ बजे ट्रैक्टर रैली लेकर किसान रवाना हाेंगे। दिल्ली की तर्ज पर ही जिले के भी कई गांवों में ट्रैक्टर परेड निकाली जाएगी। मांग एक ही है, तीनों कृषि कानून रद्द कर एमएसपी का कानून बनाया जाए।

साधुवाली में निकाली रैली
साधुवाली क्षेत्र में किसानाें ने ट्रैक्टर रैली निकाली। राधेश्याम बिश्नाेई, जीतसिंंह, रामू, सुधीर, विक्रम, सुमन बिश्नाेई, गुरतेज सिंह के नेतृत्व में किसानाें ने ट्रैक्टराें पर तिरंगा लगाकर रैली निकाली। किसानों ने कहना था कि अब हम ताकत दिखाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser