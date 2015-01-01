पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

115 नए कोरोना रोगी:दो माह तक रैली, धरना-प्रदर्शन पर रोक शादी में 100 और अंतिम संस्कार में 20 लोग हो सकेंगे शामिल

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
यह लापरवाही ठीक नहीं

पिछले पौने तीन महीनों की खुली छूट के दौरान कोरोना संक्रमण की स्थिति भयावह होने के बाद नियंत्रण के लिए जिला प्रशासन अब पाबंदियों का सहारा लेगा। गृह सचिव की सलाह के बाद शनिवार को जिला प्रशासन ने अगले दो महीनों के लिए जिले में सीआरपीसी की धारा 144 के तहत निषेधाज्ञा जारी कर दी है।

अब अगले दो महीनों तक यानी 20 जनवरी 2021 तक सामूहिक गतिविधियों, रैली, जुलूस, सभा व अन्य तरह के सार्वजनिक समारोहों पर पाबंदी रहेगी। जिला कलेक्टर महावीर प्रसाद वर्मा की ओर से जारी निषेधाज्ञा के बाद जिला प्रशासन ने पाबंदियों की सख्ती से पालना करवाने की तैयारी कर ली है। इसी दौरान जिले में सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर पांच से अधिक लाेग एकत्रित नहीं हो सकेंगे।

सार्वजनिक स्थल पर प्रत्येक व्यक्ति को मास्क पहनना होगा व 2 गज यानी 6 फुट की फिजिकल डिस्टेंसिंग की एडवाइजरी की पालना करनी होगी। विवाह समारोह और अंतिम संस्कार को ही छूट दी गई है। इसमें भी शामिल होने वाले व्यक्तियों की संख्या सीमित कर दी गई है।

शादी समारोह में अधिकतम 100 मेहमान शामिल हाे सकेंगे। अंतिम संस्कार में मृतक के पारिवारिक सदस्य व रिश्तेदारों सहित अधिकतम 20 व्यक्ति ही शामिल हाे सकेंगे। लेकिन इन्हें कोविड प्रोटोकाल यानी मास्क, फिजिकल डिस्टेंसिंग व अन्य तरह की सावधानियां अपनानी होंगी। जिले में कोरोना रोगियों की संख्या 6899 हो चुकी है।

20 जनवरी तक प्रभावी रहेंगे आदेश, मास्क और 6 फीट दूरी की पालना करवाएगा प्रशासन

शुक्रवार को मुख्यमंत्री की वीसी के दौरान भी चर्चा हुई थी कि सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर भीड़ बढ़ने की वजह से कोरोना का संक्रमण बढ़ रहा है। इसे रोकने के लिए सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर लोगों की भीड़ घटाने पर विचार हुआ।

इसके बाद शुक्रवार शाम को गृह सचिव एनएल मीणा ने कोरोना की गंभीर स्थिति के दृष्टिगत लोगों के स्वास्थ्य को संक्रमण के खतरे से बचाने और इसकी रोकथाम के लिए 21 नवंबर को धारा 144 लागू करने का परामर्श सभी जिला कलेक्टर्स को दिया था।

निषेधाज्ञा जारी हाेने से पूर्व एसडीएम 100 और कलेक्टर 200 मेहमानों को शादी समारोह में शामिल करने की अनुमति दे सकते थे। अब 200 व्यक्ति शामिल नहीं हो सकेंगे। सिर्फ 100 मेहमान ही शामिल हो सकेंगे। हालांकि सितंबर से एक तरह से खुली छूट ही थी। इसी दौरान शादी सहित अन्य तरह के कार्यक्रमों में ज्यादा संख्या में लोग शामिल हो रहे थे। अब दोबारा सख्ती की जाएगी।

जिले में रोगियों का आंकड़ा 7 हजार के करीब, पौने 3 माह में 6073 मिले

मई तक लॉकडाउन रहा। इसके बाद आंशिक छूट के साथ गतिविधियों को छूट दी गई। अगस्त में प्रशासन ने अपने स्तर पर रविवार को जीरो मोबिलिटी रखने का प्रयास किया। इसके बाद सितंबर से अब तक खुली छूट ही रही। इस अवधि में 6073 रोगी मिले। जिले में शनिवार को कोरोना के 115 नए रोगी मिले।

मई से अगस्त तक चार महीनों में 826 रोगी मिले थे। इसके बाद सितंबर से 21 नवंबर तक पौने तीन महीनों में 6073 व्यक्ति संक्रमित हुए। सितंबर में 1329, अक्टूबर में 2971 और नवंबर में 21 तारीख तक 1773 रोगी मिल चुके हैं। अक्टूबर में 13 और नवंबर में 6 दिन ऐेसे भी रहे जब एक दिन में ही 100 से ज्यादा रोगी संक्रमित हुए। जिले में पॉजिटिव रोगियों का आंकड़ा 6899 तक पहुंच चुका है।

संक्रमण फैलने की वजह...बार-बार बदलती गाइडलाइन व छूट ने बढ़ाए रोगी

1.काेराेना पॉजिटिव रोगी मिलने के बाद उसके घरवालों और आसपास के लाेगाें की सैंपलिंग हाेती थी। साथ ही उनके संपर्क में आए लाेगाें की लिस्टिंग करते थे।
अब : संक्रमित मरीज के संपर्क में आने वाले परिजनों की सैंपलिंग भी नहीं हाेती। न ही कॉन्टेक्ट लिस्ट तैयार कर संपर्क में आए लाेगाें का पता लगाया जाता है।

2.कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज के तीन रिपीट सैंपल लगते थे। इनमें से दाे सैंपल की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आने पर ही मरीज काे अस्पताल से छुट्टी मिलती थी।
अब : अब मरीज की इच्छा के अनुसार ही रिपीट सैंपल लगता है अाैर एक सैंपल की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव अाते ही घर भेज दिया जाता है।

3. कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज पर 28 दिन तक निगरानी रखी जाती थी। इसमें 14 दिन अस्पताल में भर्ती रखा जाता था। शेष 14 दिन घर में हाेम क्वारेंटाइन रहना पड़ता था।
अब: कोराेना संक्रमित मरीज काे 14 दिन के लिए हाेम आइसोलेट करने का नियम तय किया गया है। इसकी भी सख्ती से पालना नहीं करवाई जाती ।

बींझबायला में काेराेना से एक और माैत:

बींझबायला के स्कूल के प्रधानाचार्य व लेखा विभाग का एक कर्मी कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। दाेनाें का उपचार चल रहा है। शनिवार को बींझबायला के एक और कोरोना पाॅजिटिव की माैत हाे गई। मृतक का बेटा सरकारी डॉक्टर है।

पिता-पुत्र दाेनाें काेराेना पाॅजिटिव थे। बेटे की रिपाेर्ट अब निगेटिव आ चुकी है। मृतक का शनिवार काे काेराेना गाइड लाइन के अनुसार अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया गया। इससे पहले एक 78 वर्षीय व्यक्ति की भी कोरोना से मृत्यु हो चुकी है। कुछ दिनों में दो मौत हाेने से लाेग चिंता में हैं।

आप भी जािनए...धारा 144 का किस पर क्या होगा सर

Q. क्या रविवार को बाजार बंद रहेंगे। अंतरराज्यीय बॉर्डर पर आवागमन होगा या नहीं?
निषेधाज्ञा के दौरान बाजार खुलें रहेंगे। रविवार या फिर किसी अन्य अवसर पर बाजार बंद नहीं रहेंगे। अंतरराज्यीय बॉर्डर भी बंद नहीं किया जाएगा। श्रीगंगानगर जिले से पंजाब व अन्य जिलों में वाहन जा व आ सकेंगे।
Q. रस्म दहाका, धार्मिक व फिर कोई सामाजिक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन हो सकेगा क्या?
निषेधाज्ञा में सिर्फ शादी समारोह और अंतिम संस्कार को ही व्यक्तियों के सीमित संख्या में शामिल होने की छूट दी गई है। रस्म दहाका, बारहवां, धार्मिक कार्यक्रम व सामाजिक आयोजन नहीं हो सकेंगे। ऐसा करने से गुरेज ही करें।
Q. जिले में नगरपालिका चुनाव है। राजनीतिक सभाएं हो सकेंगी क्या?
निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया को निषेधाज्ञा से मुक्त रखा गया है। कोरोना से बचाव की एडवाइजरी की पालना के साथ पालिका क्षेत्र में सभाएं हो सकेंगी। लेकिन इसके लिए निर्वाचन आयाेग के आदेशाें की पालना करते हुए सक्षम स्तर से अनुमति लेनी होगी।
Q. क्या जिले में जीराे मोबिलिटी रहेगी। बसाें व अन्य वाहनाें का संचालन हाेगा या नहीं?
नहीं, जिले में जीराे माेबिलिटी नहीं रहेगी। बसाें व परिवहन के अन्य साधनाें का आवागमन हाेता रहेगा। इस पर राेक नहीं हाेगी। रेलवे स्टेशन, बस स्टैंड, अस्पताल, सरकारी व सार्वजनिक कार्यालय निषेधाज्ञा से मुक्त रहेंगे। यहां लोग आ सकेंगे।
Q. अगर कोई निषेधाज्ञा का उल्लंघन करेगा तो क्या कार्रवाई होगी?
ऐसा करने पर आईपीसी की धारा 188, 269 व 270, आपदा प्रबंधन अधिनियम 2005 और राजस्थान महामारी अधिनियम 2020 के तहत कार्रवाई होगी। इसमें उल्लंघन करने वाले के खिलाफ आपराधिक प्रकरण दर्ज हो सकता है। इसमें 6 महीने से 2 वर्ष तक के कारावास का प्रावधान है।

