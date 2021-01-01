पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:पूर्व पार्षदों ने कांटा ले जाकर सिलेंडरों की ट्राॅलियां रुकवा वजन किया, 150 ग्राम तक कम मिली गैस

श्रीगंगानगर4 घंटे पहले
  • डीएसओ ने भी 10 सिलेंडरों का वजन जांचा, लोगों से कहा- वे सिलेंडर तुलवाकर ही लें

जवाहरनगर के सेक्टर 7 में बीते राेज रसाेई गैस सिलेंडराें के ताैल करने पर कम गैस निकलने पर शहरभर में लाेगाें ने गैस एजेंसी के प्रति नाराजगी जाहिर की। जागरूक लाेगाें ने दैनिक भास्कर में समाचार प्रकाशित हाेने पर खुद ही अपने स्तर पर रसाेई गैस सिलेंडराें का वजन करने का मानस बनाया।

शहरवासियाें ने 40 से 50 सिलेंडराें के वजन किए गए, कुछ में जरूर 50 से 150 ग्राम तक गैस कम मिली, लेकिन अधिकतर सिलेंडराें में गैस पूरी ही निकली। डीएसअाे राकेश साेनी भी इंदिरा वाटिका के पास पहुंचे जहां उन्हाेंने एक-दाे ट्रैक्टर ट्रालियाें काे रुकवाया।

माैके पर ही वजन कराया, लेकिन सभी 10 सिलेंडराें का वजन सही निकला। डीएसओ राकेश साेनी का कहना है कि किसी भी एजेंसी से गैस सिलेंडर लें, ताे उपभाेक्ताओं काे यह जानने का पूरा अधिकार है कि सिलेंडर में कितनी गैस है।

सिलेंडर लेते वक्त ट्राॅली चालक से वजन ताैलकर ही लें। यदि सिलेंडर में गैस कम निकलती है ताे विभाग काे लिखित शिकायत दें, संबंधित के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। वार्ड 50 पार्षद प्रियंक भाटी ने भी अपने घर का सिलेंडर ले जाकर वजन तुलवाया, लेकिन ताैल में सही मिला। उपभाेक्ताओं काे 727.50 रुपए में सिलेंडर मिलता है, सब्सिडी भी अब मात्र 9.45 रुपए प्रति सिलेंडर आ रही है। ऐसे में भास्कर टीम खुद लाेगाें के बीच गई।

लाइव...वार्ड 27 के पूर्व पार्षद ने सब्जी की रेहड़ी वाले से कांटा लिया, कार में रखा, जांच पर निकल गए

शहर के वार्ड 27 से पार्षद पति व पूर्व पार्षद सुरेंद्र स्वामी ने जागरूकता दिखाई। सुबह उन्हाेंने वार्ड में ही एक सब्जी की रेहड़ी लगाने वाले से इलेक्ट्राॅनिक कांटा लिया। वार्ड से साथ राजेश शर्मा काे साथ लिया तथा कार में ही यह इलेक्ट्रानिक कांटा रख लिया।

सबसे पहले वार्ड 28 पहुंचे, जहां गगन गैस एजेंसी के जसवंत सिंह द्वारा द्वारा वंदना देवी काे सिलेंडर सप्लाई किया जा रहा था। इस पर इलेक्ट्राॅनिक कांटे से तीन सिलेंडर ताैले गए, सभी में वजन सही निकला।

इसके बाद तहसील राेड पहुंचे, जहां राजश्री गैस एजेंसी की ट्राली खड़ी थी, वहां ट्राॅली वाले के पास पुराना कांटा मिला, सूचना मिलते ही एजेंसी संचालक राजपाल नागपाल माैके पर नया इलेक्ट्रानिक कांटा लेकर पहुंचे। दाे सिलेंडराें का वजन किया ताे सही निकला, लेकिन ट्राॅली वाले ने किया ताे वजन 3 से 4 किलाे अधिक निकला था।

इसके बाद स्वामी पूर्व पार्षद रामस्वरूप नायक काे साथ लेकर वार्ड 24 व 31 में पहुंचे। यहां कुछ सिलेंडराें के वजन में मामूली कमी नजर आई। पूर्व पार्षदाें ने दाेपहर 12 से अपराह्न 3 बजे तक शहर में अलग-अलग जगहाें पर 15 से ज्यादा सिलेंडराें का वजन किया। इस दाैरान पार्षद पति सेम कालड़ा भी माैजूद रहे।

गैस एजेंसी के संचालक ने किया औचक निरीक्षण

सिलेंडराें में कम गैस मिलने की शिकायत के बाद मंगलवार काे पदमपुर मार्ग स्थित गगन गैस एजेंसी के संचालक पंकज नागपाल ने एजेंसी द्वारा दी जा रही सप्लाई का ओचक निरीक्षण किया। पंकज नागपाल ने बताया कि सिलेंडर ट्राॅली में डालने से पूर्व ही वजन कर दिए जाते हैं, ऐसे में यदि उपभाेक्ताओ तक गैस कम पहुंचे ताे नाम एजेंसी का ही खराब हाेता है।

ऐसे में दाे अलग-अलग जगहाें पर जाकर ट्राॅली द्वारा दिए जा रहे सिलेंडराें की जांच उपभाेक्ताओं के सामने ही करवाई गई। वजन ठीक निकला, कर्मचारियाें से कहा गया है कि उपभाेक्ताओं तक सरकार द्वारा तय वजन के सिलेंडर ही पहुंचने चाहिए।

