चाेरी:चार माह पहले टीवीएस शोरूम के बाहर से बाइक चाेरी, मालिक खुद ही करता रहा तलाश, मुकदमा

श्रीगंगानगर2 घंटे पहले
हनुमानगढ़ राेड पर टीवीएस शाेरूम के बाहर खड़ी बाइक चार माह पहले चाेरी हाे गई थी। मालिक खुद ही इसकी तलाश में लगा रहा। किसी भी तरह का सुराग नहीं लगा है ताे अब सदर थाना में मुकदमा दर्ज करवाया है। जांच अधिकारी एएसआई बालूराम ने बताया कि परिवादी एसएसबी राेड निवासी पवनकुमार पुत्र राेहिताश ने रिपाेर्ट दी है। इसमें बताया है कि परिवादी की हीराे एचएफ डीलक्स बाइक हनुमानगढ़ राेड पर टीवीएस शाेरूम के पास ही स्थित दुकान के सामने खड़ा किया था। काेई अज्ञात आराेपी करीब चार माह पूर्व इसे चुराकर ले गया।

बाइक की परिवादी ने अपने स्तर पर बहुत तलाश की लेकिन काेई सुराग नहीं लगा। इधर काेतवाली थाना क्षेत्र में दुकान का शटर ताेड़कर 50 हजार रुपए मुल्य का सामान चाेरी हाे गया है। परिवादी जवाहरनगर के सेक्टर 6 निवासी हिमांशु ने रिपाेर्ट देते हुए काेतवाली थाना में मुकदमा दर्ज करवाया है। परिवादी ने बताया कि 21 जनवरी की रात काे काेई अज्ञात उनकी एच ब्लाॅक स्थित दुकान का शटर का ताला ताेड़कर सामान चुराकर ले गया है। इस मुकदमे की जांच एसआई जयसिंह कर रहे हैं।

