पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चुनाव:नामांकन आज से, भाजपा ने दावेदारों के आवेदनों की छंटनी शुरू की, कांग्रेस अभी ले रही आवेदन

श्रीगंंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला भाजपा दो से तीन नामों का पैनल तैयार कर भेजेगी, दोनों दलों में बगावत के आसार, प्रदेश स्तर पर तय होंगी टिकटें

जिले आठ नगरपालिका चुनाव के लिए नामांकन की प्रक्रिया सोमवार से शुरू हो जाएगी। 23 से 27 नवंबर तक नामांकन लिए जाएंगे। इसके साथ ही चुनावी बिसात बिछ जाएगी। भाजपा और कांग्रेस की चुनावी गतिविधियां तेज हो गई हैं। टिकट के दावेदारों की सक्रियता बढ़ी है। दोनों ही पार्टियों के प्रत्येक वार्ड में एक से ज्यादा टिकट के चाहवानों के बीच प्रत्याशी बनने की होड़ है।

टिकटें फाइनल होने के बाद बगावत का सामना भी करना पड़ेगा। इसके लिए दोनों ही पार्टियों ने अभी से सहमति से टिकट वितरण के प्रयास शुरू कर दिए हैं। अब कांग्रेस को विचारधारा और भाजपा को संगठन के सहारे चुनाव जीतने की उम्मीद है। दोनों ही पार्टियां विकास के मुद्दे पर एक दूसरे को घेरेंगी।

भाजपा की शनिवार शाम तक वार्ड वाइज टिकट के आवेदन लेने की प्रक्रिया पूरी हाे गई। रविवार को संभाग चुनाव प्रभारी व प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष माधोराम चौधरी ने पालिका क्षेत्र की समन्वय समिति के साथ बैठकें कर आवेदनों पर विचार-विमर्श किया। जिलाध्यक्ष आत्माराम तरड़ के अनुसार प्रत्येक पालिका क्षेत्र की समन्वय समिति के प्रभारियों के साथ बैठक कर पैनल बनाने के लिए वाइज आवेदनों की छंटनी करने पर विचार-विमर्श किया। सोमवार को जिला स्तरीय चुनाव समन्वय समिति की बैठक में वार्डों में आवेदन संख्या के हिसाब से कहीं दो और कहीं तीन नामों का पैनल बनाया जाएगा। इसमें मंगलवार को प्रदेश स्तरीय बैठक में चर्चा कर टिकटें फाइनल की जाएंगी।

कांग्रेस में अभी आवेदन लेने की प्रक्रिया चल रही है। पार्टी की ओर से नगरपालिका क्षेत्र की विधानसभा क्षेत्र के विधायक या फिर विधानसभा चुनाव में प्रत्याशी रहे नेताओं को आवेदन लेने की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई है। पार्टी ने दो विधायकाें- कृष्णा पूनिया व हाकम अली को जिले में चुनाव पर्यवेक्षक लगाया है।

अनूपगढ़ के 35 वार्डों में 480 और पदमपुर के 25 वार्डों में टिकट के 102 दावेदार

नगरपालिका चुनाव को लेकर नामांकन की प्रक्रिया लोक सूचना जारी होने के साथ ही सोमवार को शुरू हो जाएगी। नामांकन 23 नवंबर से 27 नवंबर भरे जाएंगे। रायसिंहनगर में एसडीएम कार्यालय फार्म में जमा करवाए जा सकेंगे। केसरीसिंहपुर व गजसिंहपुर पालिका के लिए संबंधित उपतहसील कार्यालयों में नामांकन भरे जाएंगे। जबकि सादुलशहर, पदमपुर, श्रीकरणपुर, अनूपगढ़ ोर श्रीविजयनगर में संबंधित एसडीएम कार्यालयों में नामांकन जमा हाेंगे। इस दैारान प्रत्याशियाें काे काेविड-19 की पूरी तरह से पालना करनी हाेगी। इस बीच भाजपा व कांग्रेस दाेनाें ही दलाें की टिकटें 26 नवंबर से पहले तय हाे पाएंगी इस बात की संभावना कम है। खास बात यह है कि कहीं बगावत का खतरा है ताे कहीं पार्टी की स्थिति कमजाेर हाेने के कारण प्रत्याशी चयन में जाेर ा रहा है। पदमपुर पालिका के 25 वार्डाें के लिए दाेनाें ही पार्टियाें कुल 102 दावेदाराें ने ावेदन किए हैं। वहीं अनूपगढ़ के 35 वार्डाें में दाेनाें दलाें के 480 दावेदार हैं।

श्रीकरणपुर, गजसिंहपुर, पदमपुर, रायसिंहनगर ोर श्रीविजयनगर में दाेनाें पार्टियाें के विधायक या पूर्व विधायक पूर्व में ही बैठकें ले चुके हैं। श्रीकरणपुर, गजसिंहपुर व पदमपुर कांग्रेस की बैठकें विधायक गुरमीतसिंह कुन्नर ने ली। वहीं भाजपा की बैठकें जिलाध्यक्ष अात्माराम तरड़ सहित अन्य पदाधिकारियाें व पूर्व मंत्री सुरेंद्रपालिसंह टीटी ने बैठक ली। जिले की 8 निकायाें के 210 वार्डाें में चुनाव हाेना है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें