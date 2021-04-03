पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:गार्गी योजना; आवेदन पत्र की कॉपी जमा कराने के लिए नहीं काटने पड़ेंगे दफ्तरों के चक्कर

श्रीगंगानगर3 घंटे पहले
  • राज्यभर की 1 लाख 77 हजार छात्राओं को मिलेगा लाभ, 10 फरवरी है अंतिम तिथि, गार्गी पुरस्कार के लिए ऑनलाइन हो रहे हैं आवेदन

राज्य सरकार की गार्गी एवं बालिका प्रोत्साहन पुरस्कार योजना के तहत इस बार प्रतिभाशाली छात्राओं को ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने के बाद आवेदन पत्र की हार्ड कॉपी जमा कराने के लिए दफ्तरों के चक्कर नहीं काटने पड़ेंगे।

विभाग ने बालिकाओं को राहत प्रदान करते हुए इस पुरस्कार के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन के बाद हार्ड कापी जमा कराने का झंझट खत्म कर दिया है। गौरतलब है कि शाला दर्पण पर ऑनलाइन आवेदन के लिए पोर्टल शुरू किया जा चुका है। जिसमें छात्राएं अध्ययनरत विद्यालय या स्वयं के स्तर पर पुरस्कार के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकती हैं। इसके बाद उनको कहीं भी किसी कार्यालय में दस्तावेज की प्रतिलिपि जमा कराने के लिए नहीं जाना होगा।

शुरू में बालिका शिक्षा फाउंडेशन ने पोर्टल पर रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए मोबाइल या ई-मेल आईडी पर ओटीपी भेजे जाने की व्यवस्था लागू की थी, लेकिन तकनीकी खामियों के चलते बालिकाओं के पास कई घंटों तक ओटीपी नहीं जा रहे थे। ओटीपी के चक्कर में छात्राओं को लंबे समय तक इंतजार करना पड़ रहा था। ऐसे में शिक्षा विभाग ने रजिस्ट्रेशन की प्रक्रिया में बदलाव करते हुए अब ओटीपी की जरूरत को समाप्त कर दिया है।

शिक्षा विभाग ने अबकी बार आवेदन पत्रों के सत्यापन की प्रक्रिया निजी एवं सरकारी स्कूलाें की अलग-अलग तय की गई है। ऑनलाइन आवेदन के बाद सरकारी, मॉडल एवं संस्कृत शिक्षा के विद्यालयों में अध्ययनरत बालिकाओं के आवेदन-पत्रों का सत्यापन उनके वर्तमान विद्यालयों के संस्था प्रधानों को करना होगा। जबकि निजी विद्यालयों में अध्ययनरत बालिकाओं के आवेदन पत्रों का सत्यापन संबंधित सीबीईओ कार्यालय की तरफ से किया जाएगा।

यह दस्तावेज हैं जरूरी
अभ्यर्थी का आधार अथवा जन आधार विवरण। संस्था प्रधान की ओर से जारी अध्ययन प्रमाण-पत्र। बैंक पासबुक अथवा निरस्त चेक की प्रति।

^शाला दर्पण पोर्टल पर गार्गी व बालिका प्रोत्साहन पुरस्कार योजना के ऑनलाइन आवेदन 28 जनवरी से शुरू हैं। आवेदन के लिए बैंक खाता छात्रा के नाम से ही होना अनिवार्य है। गार्गी पुरस्कार में कक्षा 11 व 12 में अध्ययन के दौरान 3000 रुपए प्रति वर्ष तथा बालिका शिक्षा प्रोत्साहन में 5000 रुपए की राशि देय है। -भूपेश शर्मा, सहसंयोजक, विद्यार्थी सेवा केंद्र, शिक्षा विभाग, श्रीगंगानगर

