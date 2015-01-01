पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:आत्मविश्वास व जागरूकता की शुभ दिवाली; 5400 से ज्यादा संक्रमित ने काेरोना को हराया, 86% ठीक

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण शुरू होने के बाद अब तक 5400 से ज्यादा रोगी कोरोना को हरा चुके हैं। कोरोना के बेड़ियों में जकड़े जाने के बाद बाहर निकलने की दो ही सूत्र रहे, वह है आत्मविश्वास व जागरूकता। आत्मविश्वास के सहारे ज्यादातर रोगियों ने कोरोना को हराया तो जागरूकता के साथ खुद का कोरोना से बचाव किया। यही वजह है राजस्थान में कोरोना ने मार्च में दस्तक दी। वहीं श्रीगंगानगर में पहला रोगी 20 मई को

मिला। कोरोना रोगियों को घर की कमी महसूस न हो इसलिए जन सेवा हाॅस्पिटल के स्टाफ ने परिसर में दीपक जलाए।जन सेवा हाॅस्पिटल के वरिष्ठ चेस्ट फिजिशियन डॉ. संजय सोलंकी के अनुसार कोविड-19 का संक्रमण नया है जो तेजी के साथ वैश्विक स्तर पर फैल गया। इस बारे में हौव्वा है कि इसका कोई इलाज नहीं है।

इससे एक बार कोरोना संक्रमित होने के बाद रोगी के मन में कई तरह की आशंकाएं आती हैं कि अब उसका क्या होगा। जागरूकता के अभाव में कुछ लोग पॉजिटिव होने पर क्वारेंटाइन और आइसोलेशन में रहने के दौरान होने वाले एकांत के बारे में सोच कर घबरा जाते हैं।

इसी वजह से जांच करवाने से भी कतराते हैं। ऐसा नहीं करना चाहिए। जिले में अब 6300 से ज्यादा रोगी मिल चुके हैं। इसमें से 5400 से ज्यादा रोगी रिकवर हो चुके हैं। फिलहाल 842 एक्टिव रोगी हैं। 86 फीसदी रोगी ठीक होकर घर जा चुके हैं।

कोरोना को हराने के 3 फाॅर्मूल

आत्मविश्वास
मरीज आत्मविश्वास रखें। कोरोना का इलाज न होना महज हौव्वा है। इसका लक्षण आधारित इलाज है। जो तकलीफ होती है, उसका इलाज किया जाता है। इसी वजह से मृत्यु दर महज 1 से 2 प्रतिशत तक ही है। जो अन्य वायरल जनित बीमारियों की मृत्यु दर की अपेक्षा काफी कम है।
एडवाइजरी का पालन
अगर कोरोना से बचाव की एडवाइजरी की पालना यानी मास्क लगाना, फिजिकल डिस्टेंसिंग और बार-बार हाथ धोने चाहिए। भीड़ में जाने से परहेज करें। बगैर काम घर से बाहर नहीं निकले। इससे कोरोना से संक्रमित होने से सुरक्षित रहा जा सकता है। ये कोरोना से बचाव का कारगर फॉर्मूला है।

आशंका हाेने पर जल्द जांच करवाएं
अगर बुखार, गले में खराश, सांस में तकलीफ सहित कोरोना के अन्य लक्षण महसूस होने पर घर पर ही दवा लेकर ठीक होने का प्रयास न करें। जांच करवाने से परहेज न करें। तुरंत सैंपल करवाएं। पॉजिटिव पाए जाने पर डॉक्टर की देखरेख में इलाज करवाना चाहिए। इससे संक्रमण नहीं बढ़ता। (जैसा कि चेस्ट फिजिशियन डॉ. संजय सोलंकी ने बताया)​​​​​​​

दीपक जलाते समय हाथों पर सेनेटाइजर न लगाएं। सेनिटाइजर को अाग से दूर रखें और संभव हो तो हाथों को साबुन से ही धोएं। आतिशबाजी चलाने पर रोक हैं, इनका उपयोग न करें। इससे आगजनी होने की आशंका रहती है। आग से शरीर का कोई हिस्सा जल जाए ताे उस पर ठंडा पानी डालें। इससे राहत मिलती है। अगर चमड़ी पर जला हुआ कपड़ा चिपक जाए तो उसे सावधानी से उतारें। जली चमड़ी पर हुए फफोलों को फोड़ें नहीं, इससे संक्रमण होने का खतरा बढ़ता है। आखों के अासपास जलन का प्रभाव होने पर साफ व ठंडे पानी के छींटे मारें। (जैसा कि सर्जन डॉ. देवेंद्र ग्रोवर ने बताया)

आज पटाखे जलाने पर रोक, दीपक को सेनेटाइजर से दूर रख

ये हैं आपातकालीन नंबर फायर ब्रिगेड: 101, 0154-2470101 पुलिस: 100, 0154-2443055, 2443100 जिला अस्पताल: 102, 96026-73108 जन सेवा हॉस्पिटल कोविड कॉम्पलेक्स : 94612-21718

