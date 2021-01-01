पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रायसिंहनगर के 17 आरबी ए की घटना:पुत्रवधू व पोती की हालत में सुधार; दादी-पाेते की मौत का मामला, चाय में जहर मिला हाेने की आशंका, जांच

श्रीगंगानगर4 घंटे पहले
  • बीकानेर से विष विज्ञान के प्रोफेसर को बुलाकर लिए गए नमूने

रायसिंहनगर के निकटवर्ती 17 आरबी ए गांव निवासी दादी-पाेते की माैत मामले में पुलिस ने बीकानेर फाेरेंसिंक डिपार्टमेंट के विष विज्ञान के प्राेफेसर डाॅ. रामस्वरूप चाैधरी काे बुलाकर नमूने लिए हैं।

मृतका दादी प्रकाशकाैर व पाेते रहमत के शवाें का अंतिम संस्कार करवा दिया गया है। इधर जिला अस्पताल में उपचाराधीन 10 वर्षीय बालिका गगनदीप काैर की हालत में थाेड़ा सुधार हाे रहा है। हालांकि अभी तक उनके ब्यान दर्ज नहीं किए गए हैं।

पुलिस सूत्राें के अनुसार मामला जहर खुरानी का हाेने की अाशंका के चलते एफएसएल बीकानेर मेडिकल काॅलेज से टाेक्साेलाॅजी विभाग के प्राेफेसर डाॅ. रामस्वरूप चाैधरी व एसफएसएल प्रभारी डाॅ. सुशील चाैधरी की टीम काे माैके पर बुलाया गया।

इस टीम ने मृतका प्रकाशकाैर के घर पर चाय के खाली बर्तनाें, प्रकाशकाैर व रहमत द्वारा की गई उलटी के नमूने लिए हैं। विष विज्ञान विभाग इन नमूनाें से यह पता लगाकर बताएगा कि उक्त पेय पदार्थ में किस तरह के विष के कारण यह हादसा हुआ है। घटना के पीछे किसी की साजिश से भी पुलिस ने इनकार नहीं किया है।

इसलिए पुलिस मामले में अधिकतम वैज्ञानिक तरीके से साक्ष्य जुटाने के लिए प्रयासरत है। इधर जिला अस्पताल में गंभीर हालत में उपचाराधीन बालिका गगनदीपकाैर की हालत में मामूली सुधार हुआ है।

डाॅ. राजेश अराेड़ा ने बताया कि साेमवार सुबह भर्ती कराए जाने के बाद से मंगलवार शाम काे बीते 36घंटाें के दाैरान बच्ची की हालत में करीब 10 फीसदी का सुधार हुआ है।

दवाएं काम कर रही हैं। बुधवार शाम तक बच्ची के हाेश में आ जाने की उम्मीद है। इसी अस्पताल में उपचाराधीन उसकी मां मनदीपकाैर की हालत साेमवार काे ही खतरे से बाहर थी। हालांकि उसे भी अभी छुट्टी नहीं दी गई है। जांच अधिकारी एएसआई ओमप्रकाश ने बताया कि मनदीपकाैर के अभी बयान दर्ज नहीं किए गए हैं।

