ज्वैलरी:बॉम्बे ज्वैलर्स पर स्कीम, गोल्ड, सिल्वर व डायमंड ज्वैलरी के आकर्षक डिजाइन्स की बढ़ी मांग

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
फेस्टिवल सीजन में खुशियों की शाॅपिंग मुहिम के तहत लाेग खूब खरीदारी कर रहेदैनिक भास्कर की और से फेस्टिवल सीजन में खुशियों की शाॅपिंग मुहिम के तहत लाेग खूब खरीदारी कर रहे हैं। इस कड़ी में गोल बाजार स्थित बॉम्बे ज्वैलर्स पर त्योहारों के सीजन को देखते हुए आकर्षक स्कीम चलाई जा रही है। संचालक अंकुर मिगलानी अभिनव मिगलानी ने बताया कि उनके संस्थान पर गोल्ड सिल्वर डायमंड ज्वैलरी के

आकर्षक एवं लेटेस्ट डिजाइंस उपलब्ध हैं। इसके साथ ही ट्रेडिशनल ज्वैलरी की भी भारी रेंज संस्थान पर उपलब्ध है। चांदी की मूर्तियां आभूषण व विभिन्न प्रकार के सिक्के भी उपलब्ध कराए गए हैं। ग्राहकों के लिए अलग-अलग आॅफर भी चलाए जा रहे हैं जिनका लाभ फेस्टिवल सीजन में खरीदारी कर उठाया जा सकेगा। यह खुशियाें की शाॅपिंग का अाॅफर 30 नंवबर तक चलेगा। भास्कर की इस मुहिम से जुड़ने के लिए

जिलेवासी निर्धारित काउंटर से खरीदारी कर कूपन प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। इसके बाद हर सप्ताह लकी ड्रा द्वारा विजेताअाें के नाम घाेषित किए जाएंगे। दिवाली के बाद बंपर ड्रा भी निकाला जाएगा। इसके तहत विजेता काे टू व्हीलर से नवाजा जाएगा। इस मुहिम के तहत विजेता काे अन्य अाकर्षक उपहार भी दिए जाएंगे।

अनेक प्रतिष्ठानाें ने अपनी उपस्थिति दर्ज करवाईइसमें मुख्य सहयाेगी रिद्धि-सिद्धि एन्क्लेव है। इसके अलावा गिफ्ट सहयाेगी अग्रवाल एप्लायंसेज है। इस इवेंट में भागीदार अंबिका ज्वैलर्स, गंगाराम बंसल सुपर स्पेशलिटी हॉस्पिटल, न्यू लाइट ज्वैलर्स, बाॅम्बे ज्वैलर्स, महादेव टी कंपनी, सूर्या ई बाइक है। दुकानदार इस मुहिम में जुड़ने के लिए 9672996504 पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं। शहर की सबसे बड़ी शाॅपिग मुहिम में शहरभर के व्यापार जगत से जुड़े अनेक प्रतिष्ठानाें ने अपनी उपस्थिति दर्ज करवाई है।

खुशियाें की शाॅपिंग...बाॅम्बे ज्वेलर्स शाेरूम पर खरीदारी करते ग्राहक।

