जैतसर से खबर:जैतसर: पंचायत दीपावली तक खाले से नहीं हटाएगी अतिक्रमण, मकान मालिक बाेले-हम खुद हटा लेंगे

श्रीगंगानगर2 घंटे पहले
उपतहसील प्रशासन व ग्राम पंचायत ने सिंचाई विभाग के खाले पर मंगलवार को हटाई चारदीवारी व चबूतरों के बाद बुधवार को अधिकारियों ने सिंचाई विभाग के खाले का जायजा लिया। इस दाैरान सरपंच, तहसीलदार व उनकी टीम मौजूद रही। मकान मालिकों का कहना था कि वे खाले पर बनी दीवार व चबूतरे खुद ही हटा लेंगे। इसके चलते सभी ने दीपावली के बाद का समय मांगा।

पंचायत को एक बार शेष रही दीवारों को दीपावली तक तोड़ने से रोक दिया। पंचायत को गली की सफाई करवाने के निर्देश भी दिए गए हैं। इससे पहले कार्यवाहक तहसीलदार विनोदकुमार पूनियां, सरपंच रविंद्र बाघला, गिरदावर नेतराम कुलड़िया व कानूनगो तैन सिंह सुपर बाजार के पास से निकल रहे सिंचाई विभाग के खाले के पास पहुंचे। पंचायत द्वारा हटाई गई दीवारों व चबूतरों का जायजा लिया।

कार्यवाहक तहसीलदार ने लोगों से समझाइश की। उन्होंने कहा कि खाले की सफाई में बाधा उत्पन्न करने वाली दीवार व चबूतरों को मकान मालिक खुद ताेड़कर हटाएं। वहीं कुछ लोगों का कहना था कि शाैचालय बाहर की तरफ हैं। इस स्थिति में दीवार न ताेड़ी जाए। इस पर उन्हाेंने पंचायत की टीम काे कहा कि नया शाैचालय बनने तक पुराने को न तोड़ा जाए।मंगलवार काे ग्राम पंचायत व प्रशासन ने अभियान चलाकर करीब 500 फुट लंबाई में अतिक्रमण हटाए गए। लाेगाें ने सिंचाई विभाग के खाले पर करीब 30 साल से अतिक्रमण किए हुए थे। कस्बे का सारे गंदे पानी व बारिश का पानी की निकासी इसी नाले से हाेती है।

