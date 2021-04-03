पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उम्मीद:किन्नू स्पेशल ट्रेन की सुविधा मिली ताे देश में पहुंच सकेगा श्रीगंगानगरी किन्नू

श्रीगंगानगर3 घंटे पहले
  • रेलवे अधिकारी व्यापारियों से मीटिंग करने आज आएंगे श्रीगंगानगर, रीको में वेक्सीनेशन व ग्रेडिंग प्लांट भी देखेंगे

रेलवे अधिकारी श्रीगंगानगर से किन्नू स्पेशल ट्रेन चलाने की संभावनाएं तलाश रहे हैं। इसके लिए रेलवे के अधिकारी शुक्रवार काे श्रीगंगानगर आ रहे हैं। ट्रेन से किन्नू परिवहन की सुविधा मिली ताे इसका सीधे ताैर पर इलाके के लाेगाें काे फायदा हाेगा।

इस ट्रेन से देश के विभिन्न राज्याें में बड़ी तादाद में किन्नू परिवहन हाेगा ताे किसानाें काे उपज की पूरी कीमत मिलेगी। वहीं, राेजगार के अवसर भी बढ़ेंगे। अन्य राज्याें के लाेगाें काे भी फ्रेश किन्नू खाने काे मिलेगा।

जिले में 10 हजार 800 हेक्टेयर में किन्नू के बाग हैं तथा हर साल लगभग 2 लाख 80 हजार एमटी किन्नू का उत्पादन हाेता है। श्रीगंगानगरी किन्नू मिठास व पाैष्टिकता के कारण देश ही नहीं विदेशाें में भी मांग है। वर्तमान में यहां से किन्नू नेपाल, बंग्लादेश व देश के विभिन्न राज्याें में सड़क मार्ग से परिवहन कर भेजा जा रहा है।

ट्रेन की सुविधा मिली ताे एक साथ कम समय में किन्नू परिवहन कर भेजा जा सकेगा। परिवहन में समय कम लगने के कारण किन्नू खराब भी नहीं हाेंगे तथा लाेगाें काे फ्रेश किन्नू खाने काे मिलेगा। रेलवे मंडल बीकानेर के डीआरएम व अन्य वरिष्ठ अधिकारी शुक्रवार काे श्रीगंगानगर अाएंगे तथा ट्रेडर्स ऐसासिएशन भवन में किन्नू कल्ब के सदस्याें व व्यापारियाें से चर्चा करने के साथ ही रीकाे में किन्नू के वेक्सीनेशन व ग्रेडिंग प्लांट देखेंगे तथा किन्नू के बागाें का जायजा लेंगे।

श्रीगंगानगर के किन्नू की इन राज्याें में मांग
राजस्थान के विभिन्न शहराें के अलावा, चेन्नई, काेलकाता, मुंबई, महाराष्ट्र कर्नाटक, उत्तर प्रदेश, दिल्ली, जम्मू, केरल सहित विभिन्न राज्याें में भेजा जाता है। स्थानीय व्यापारी ट्रकाें के माध्यम से अन्य राज्याें में किन्नू भेज रहे हैं। ट्रेन सुविधा के बाद अन्य राज्याें के व्यापारी सीधे यहां से किन्नू खरीदकर ले जा सकेंगे।

किन्नू स्पेशल ट्रेन मिली ताे किसान समृद्ध हाेंगे
कृषि उपनिदेश जीआर मटोरिया ने बताया कि श्रीगंगानगर क्षेत्र से किन्नू स्पेशल ट्रेन संचालित हुई ताे एक साथ अधिक मात्रा में किन्नू अन्य राज्याें में भेजा जा सकेगा। अन्य राज्याें के व्यापारी यहां से किन्नू खरीद कर ले जाएंगे। मांग बढ़ेगी ताे किसानाें काे उपज का पूरा भाव मिलेगा तथा वे समृद्ध हाेंगे। बागवानी काे भी क्षेत्र में बढ़ावा मिलेगा।

किसानाें काे उपज की पूरी कीमत मिलेगी, राेजगार बढ़ेंगे
1. कम समय में ज्यादा मात्रा में किन्नू परिवहन कर अन्य राज्याें में भेजा जा सकेगा। इससे मांग बढ़ेगी तथा किसानाें काे पूरा भाव मिलेगा।
2. किन्नू के ग्रेडिंग एवं वेक्सीनेशन के और प्लांट लगेंगे। इससे राेजगार के अवसर बढ़ेंगे तथा अधिक लाेगाें काे किन्न पैंकिंग व अन्य काम का राेजगार मिलेगा।
3. किन्नू की मांग बढ़ने से बागवानी काे बढ़ावा मिलेगा तथा किन्नू का क्षेत्र बढ़ेगा। इससे किसान समृद्ध हाेंगे। इसका लाभ हर किसी काे हाेगा।

