पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चक्का जाम:रतनगढ़ पहुंची किसान जागृति यात्रा, 5 नवंबर को चक्का जाम

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

किसान आर्मी और जीकेएस के संयुक्त तत्वाधान में निकाली जा रही किसान जागृति यात्रा मंगलवार को रतनगढ़ पहुंच चुकी है। किसान आर्मी के मनिंद्र सिंह मान के अनुसार केंद्र सरकार की ओर से लागू किए गए 3 कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में किसानों की एक किसान जागृति यात्रा 1 नवंबर को प्रारंभ हुई है। ये जागृति यात्रा पीलीबंगा, हनुमानगढ़ से से चलकर श्रीगंगानगर, सूरतगढ़ लूणकरणसर, बीकानेर होते हुए रतनगढ़ पहुंच गई।

यात्रा के दौरान गांवों के किसानों को कृषि कानूनों के बारे में जानकारी दी गई। इस यात्रा की अगुवाई कर रहे जीकेएस के संयोजक रणजीत सिंह राजू और किसान आर्मी के भाई मनिंदर सिंह के अनुसार उनकी इस यात्रा को किसान वर्ग का समर्थन मिल रहा है। गांवों के लोगो की ओर से किसान यात्रा के लिए चाय नाश्ते की व्यवस्था की रही है। यात्रा में साथ मरु प्रदेश मुक्ति मोर्चा के अध्यक्ष जयवीर गोदारा,सरदार गुरलाल सिंह

बराड़, सरपंच प्रगट सिंह, गुरचरण सिंह खोसा, हरजिंदर सिंह मान आदि शामिल हैं। सरदार गुरलाल सिंह बराड़ ने बताया कि 4 नवंबर को यात्रा के वापस श्रीगंगानगर लौटने के बाद 5 नवंबर को संपूर्ण चक्का जाम किया जाएगा ।

नेतेवाला में चक्काजाम काे लेकर गांवाें में किया जनसंपर्कनेतेवाला| किसान संगठनाें द्वारा 5 नवंबर को किए जाने चक्काजाम काे लेकर मंगलवार काे गांवाें में जनसंपर्ककिया गया। किसान नेताओंने बताया िक सुबह 10 से शाम 4 बजे तक 6 एचएच टोल प्लाजा के पास चक्का जाम किया जाएगा। नेताओं ने ग्रामीणाें से चक्काजाम काे सफल बनाने के लिए भारी संख्या में पहुंचने की अपील की। रणजीत सिंह राजू, सुभाष चाहर,

मनिंद्र सिंह मान, मोनू, विक्रम शेरगिल, सुखबीर, जसवीर सिंह, प्रेम कुमार, लवप्रीत, हरजिंद्र सिंह आदि ने बताया कि 5 नवंबर को हाईवे नंबर 62 पर 6 एचएच टोल प्लाजा के पास चक्का जाम करेंगे। केंद्र सरकार द्वारा जाे िकसान विराेधी अध्यादेश पास िकए हैं उनके खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करते हुए वापस लेने की मांग की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें