रावलामंडी से खबर:किशाेरी काे अगवा कर दुष्कर्म करने का आरोप, दो पर केस दर्ज

श्रीगंगानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

थाना क्षेत्र में एक गांव से 16 साल की किशोरी को अगवा कर सुनसान जगह पर दुष्कर्म करने का मामला सामने आया है। इस संबंध में पुलिस ने दो युवकों के खिलाफ अपहरण व दुष्कर्म के आरोप में मामला दर्ज किया है। पीड़िता ने अपने पिता के साथ थाने में लिखित रिपोर्ट दी है। मामला दर्ज कर किशोरी का डॉक्टरी मुआयना करवाया गया है। दाे युवकाें से पूछताछ की जा रही है। एफआईआर के अनुसार 15 नवंबर की रात करीब 8:30 बजे 2 पीएसडी का महावीर भाटी व उसका दोस्त गूजरी निवासी मक्खन बावरी घर आए तथा उसे जबरन बाइक पर बैठाकर सुनसान जगह पर ले गए। दोनों ने अश्लील हरकतें की।

आराेप है कि महावीर भाट ने उसके साथ दुष्कर्म किया। सारी रात दोनों आरोपी अश्लील हरकतें करते रहे। मक्खन बावरी ने अगले दिन अलसुबह किशाेरी काे घड़साना के पास 3 एसटीआर के पास बाइक से छोड़ दिया। पीड़िता का कहना है कि वह घड़साना थाना में गई और पुलिस को घटना की जानकारी दी। घड़साना पुलिस ने पीड़िता के पिता को टेलीफोन पर सूचना देकर बुलाया अाैर उसे रावला थाना में भेजा। पुलिस के अनुसार बुधवार काे कोर्ट में बयान दर्ज कराने के लिए प्रार्थना पत्र पेश किया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि थाना में बुलाए गए दो युवकों से घटना के बारे में पूछताछ की जा रही है।

