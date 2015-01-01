पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अपराध:15 अक्टूबर काे गायब हुई थी किशाेरी, 20 काे अपहरण का केस, शक-शैंपी ने की हत्या

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुलिस के पास आराेपी शैंपी चौहान की फाेटाे तक नहीं, पहचान कैसे होगी

बीएसएफ के सेक्टर हेड क्वार्टर के पीछे नई विकसित हाे रही शिवाजीनगर काॅलाेनी की गली नंबर 10 में मिले किशाेरी के कंकाल का जवाहरनगर पुलिस ने बुधवार काे पाेस्टमार्टम करवा शव परिजनाें काे साैंप दिया। किशाेरी की मां ने इस संबंध में 20 अक्टूबर काे शैंपी चाैहान पर अपनी 16 वर्षीय पुत्री काे बहला-फुसलाकर भगा ले जाने के आराेप में मुकदमा दर्ज करवाया था।

किशाेरी 15 अक्टूबर से गायब थी। जांच अधिकारी सीआई विश्वजीतसिंह ने बताया कि आराेपी शैंपी चाैहान पीओपी का काम करता है। वह भी करीब इसी तारीख से गायब है। उसका मकान घटनास्थल के सामने ही है। उसका बड़ा भाई रीकाे में मजदूरी करता है और बुजुर्ग पिता बीमार हैं। गरीब परिवार है और टूटे-फूटे मकान मे रहते हैं। इनके पास अपने आराेपी बेटे की फाेटाे तक नहीं है। आराेपी आवारा किस्म का खाना बदाेश है और उसे परिवार से कुछ लेना देना नहीं है।

उसने अपने मकान के पीछे की गली में निवास कर रही विधवा महिला की नाबालिग पुत्री काे प्रेम जाल में फांसकर इस वारदात काे अंजाम दिया है। क्याेंकि वह खुद किशाेरी की गुमशुदगी के साथ ही गायब है, इसलिए किशाेरी की हत्या का संदेह उसी पर है। उसे पकड़ने काे वैज्ञानिक तरीके से काम किया जा रहा है। पुलिस ने बुधवार दाेपहर बाद घटनास्थल का निरीक्षण कर माैका नक्शा की कार्रवाई काे पूरा किया है।

किशाेरी काे इस मकान में लेकर आते-जाते देखा था माेहल्ले के लाेगाें ने, घटना के बाद खुल रही परतें
फरार आराेपी शैंपी चाैहान काे कई बार इस मकान में मृतक किशाेरी काे लेकर आते जाते गली के लाेगाें ने रात बेरात देखा था। लेकिन आराेपी बदमाश और झगड़ालु प्रवृत्ति का हाेने के कारण किसी की उसे ललकारने की हिम्मत नहीं हुई। किशाेरी की हत्या करने के पीछे के ठाेस कारण आराेपी के पकड़े जाने पर सामने आएंगे।

फिलहाल किशाेरी और आराेपी के संबंधाें की पूरे माेहल्ले में चर्चा हाे रही है। आराेपी के बारे में माेहल्ले के लाेग अब दबी जबान में बातें बता रहे हैं कि वह काफी समय से किशाेरी काे लेकर घूमता रहता था। इधर पुलिस की लापरवाही भी सामने आई है। दाे माह पहले किशाेरी घर से गायब हुई थी। पूरे दाे माह बाद ही उसका शव बरामद हुआ। किशाेरी की मां ने 20 अक्टूबर काे आराेपी शैंपी चाैहान पर नामजद अपहरण का मुकदमा करवाया था। दाे माह बीतने के बाद भी अपहरण के मुकदमे के जांच अधिकारी के पास आराेपी की फाेटाे तक नहीं है। न ही आराेपी के हुलिए के बारे में काेई स्पष्ट जानकारी है। ऐसे में बड़ा सवाल यह भी है कि इतने बड़े हिंदुस्तान में उसे कैसे पहचानेंगे और पकड़ेंगे।

मकान के जिस कमरे में शव मिला, उसकी दीवाराें पर खून के छींटे, धारदार हथियार से किया कत्ल
निर्माणाधीन मकान में किशाेरी का क्षत-विक्षत शव मिला था, उस कमरे की दीवाराें पर खून के छींटे लगे हुए पाए गए हैं। शव दाे माह पुराना है, इसलिए वह लगभग डीकंपाेज हाे चुका है लेकिन पाेस्टमार्टम रिपाेर्ट और विसरा से उसकी मृत्यु का करीब करीब समय और कारण पता चल जाएंगे। पुलिस काे आशंका है कि किशाेरी के साथ आराेपी ने अपने मकान के सामने निर्माणाधीन मकान में लाकर पहले दुष्कर्म किया और उसके बाद उसकी धारदार हथियार से हत्या करके शव वहीं छाेड़कर भाग गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें