पदमपुर बाइपास के निकट एक खेत की घटना:स्कूटी पर घूमने गई किशाेरी से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, 3 गिरफ्तार, युवती के दाेस्त से 5 हजार गूगल पे करवाए,

श्रीगंगानगर
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर में पदमपुर बाइपास पर स्कूटी राेककर नाबालिग किशाेरी से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म का मामला सामने आया है। वारदात 9 दिसंबर की शाम काे हुई। आराेपियाें ने किशाेरी के परिचित से पांच हजार रुपए माेबाइल से गूगल-पे करवा लिए। इस संबंध में शुक्रवार काे अज्ञात के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर पुलिस ने एक घंटे बाद ही तीनाें आराेपियाें की पहचान कर उन्हें नामजद कर गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पकड़े गए आराेपी माेहम्मद रफी पुत्र भागीरथ छींपा, मेवासिंह पुत्र सुखदेवसिंह, इंद्रजीत उर्फ इंदरू पुत्र सूरजसिंह निवासी 4 एफ साहूवाला के निवासी हैं। पुलिस ने पीड़िता का मेडिकल मुआयना करवाया है।

आराेप- स्कूटी की चाबी निकाली, जान से मारने की धमकी दी : शुक्रवार काे पीड़िता व उसके पिता ने महिला पुलिस थाना में पेश हाेकर सामूहिक दुष्कर्म की घटना की रिपाेर्ट दी। एफआईआर के अनुसार किशाेरी बुधवार शाम अपने परिचित युवक के साथ स्कूटी पर घूमने गई थी। रात करीब 7 बजे राधा स्वामी डेरे के पास पदमपुर बाइपास पहुंचे। जब वहां से वापस मुड़े ताे पास के खेत से एक व्यक्ति आया। उसने स्कूटी की चाबी निकाल ली। डरा धमकाकर रुपए मांगने लगा।

इस बीच उसके दाे और साथी आ गए। तीनाें युवक किशाेरी काे जबरन पास के खेत में ले गए और बारी-बारी से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म किया। फिर किशाेरी के परिचित काे धमकाकर गूगल-पे से 5 हजार रुपए ट्रांसफर करवा लिए। आराेपियाें ने दाेनाें की धमकी दी कि इस संबंध में किसी काे बताया ताे जान से मार देंगे। डरी सहमी किशाेरी ने पूरे घटनाक्रम की जानकारी परिजनाें काे दी। इस पर महिला थाने में केस दर्ज करवाया। पुलिस ने आराेपियाें के खिलाफ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, पाेक्साे एक्ट और आईपीसी 384 के तहत केस दर्ज किया।

एफआईआर दर्ज हाेने के 1 घंटे बाद तीनाें आराेपी पकड़े गए
एसपी राजन दुष्यंत ने बताया कि मामला दर्ज करने के बाद सीओ सिटी ईस्माइल खान के निर्देशन में चार टीमें गठित की गई। पुलिस सूत्राें के अनुसार मुखबिरों की सूचना और गूगल-पे के नंबर व अन्य जानकारी के आधार पर छानबीन कर पुलिस ने एफआईआर दर्ज करने के एक घंटे में ही तीनाें आराेपियाें की पहचान कर ली। इसके बाद आराेपी माेहम्मद रफी पुत्र भागीरथ छींपा, मेवासिंह पुत्र सुखदेवसिंह, इंद्रजीत उर्फ इंदरू पुत्र सूरजसिंह मजबी निवासी 4एफ साहूवाला काे हिरासत में ले लिया। बाद में पुलिस ने पीड़िता का मेडिकल मुआयना करवाया। जांच अधिकारी ने घटना स्थल का जायजा लिया। श्रीगंगानगर की एफएसएल यूनिट ने भी माैका मुआयना कर सबूत जुटाए। मामले की जांच सीओ सिटी कर रहे हैं। आराेपियाें की धरपकड़ के लिए गठित टीम में काेतवाली थाना प्रभारी गजेंद्रसिंह, पुरानी आबादी के थानाप्रभारी रणजीतसिंह भी शामिल थे।

