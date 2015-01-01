पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लूट:लाेकल मदद, कार की नंबर प्लेट भी फर्जी, गांवाें के रास्ते हाेकर भागे लुटेरे

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • वृद्ध आश्रम राेड से सेल्समैन से 13.58 लाख रुपए लूट का मामला

वृद्ध आश्रम राेड पर प्राइवेट कंपनी के सेल्समैन से 13.58 लाख रुपए की डकैती की घटना में रैकी किए जाने की आशंका है। पुलिस ने घटना के दूसरे दिन कार लेकर फरार हुए आराेपियाें के रूट का पता लगाने में आधी सफलता प्राप्त कर ली है। गुरुवार काे इस संबंध में सदर थाना में पुलिस अधिकारियाें की अहम बैठक हाेने वाली है।

इसके बाद इस मामले में प्रगति की समीक्षा कर आगे की रणनीति बनाई जाएगी। प्रशिक्षु आरपीएस राेहित कुमार के अनुसार जिस तरह से घटना काे अंजाम दिया गया है, उससे इस बात की आशंका जताई जा रही है आराेपियाें ने घटना से पहले रैकी की थी वरना किसी काे भी इस बात का पता कैसे चला कि पीड़ित गाेलूवाला निवासी प्रमाेदकुमार कैश कलेक्शन कर वापस लाैट रहा हाेगा। चार टीमाें ने इस घटना के सीसी फुटेज देखकर आराेपियाें के जिले से बाहर जाने तक के रूट का पता लगा लिया है। कार नाथांवाला से ठाकरांवाली, लाधुवाला, पन्नीवाली हाेकर गाेलूवाला तक गई है। इसके आगे के रूट का पता लगाने काे हनुमानगढ़ पुलिस की मदद ली जा रही है।

वारदात के तीन अहम पहलू

1. घटना के बाद से जांच कर रही पुलिस के सामने तथ्य आए हैं कि इतनी बड़ी डकैती की घटना काे अंजाम देने से पहले प्लानिंग तैयार की गई है। जिला मुख्यालय के किसी लाेकल खबरी ने वारदात करने वालाें की मदद की है और सेल्समैन प्रमाेदकुमार के बारे में पूरी जानकारी दी है।

2. आराेपियाें की कार के नंबर भले ही पुलिस ने देख लिए लेकिन इससे कार के मालिक का पता नहीं लग पाया है। आराेपी शातिर हैं ओर कार काे फर्जी नंबर प्लेट लगाकर वारदात करने आए थे। चालाकी दिखाते हुए जयपुर जिले के नंबर की प्लेट लगाई ताकि पुलिस भ्रमित हाे जाए।

3. आराेपी खुद इस जिले के नेशनल, स्टेट और लाेकल गावाें के रास्ताें के जानकार हैं। उन्हाेंने घटना काे अंजाम देकर नेशनल और स्टेट हाईवे पर जाना खतरा समझा। उन्हाेंने वह रूट बनाया जिस पर पुलिस की नाकेबंदी नहीं हाेती है। इसलिए आराेपी लाेकल के हाे सकते हैं।

