पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ई-मित्र के लाइसेंस:रिश्वत के आरोपी तीनाें ई-मित्र के लाइसेंस निरस्त, एसीबी हनुमानगढ़ एएसपी को सौंपी आगामी जांच

श्रीगंगानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सरकारी याेजनाओं के लाभ के लिए और सरकारी प्रमाण-पत्र के आवेदन भी ई-मित्र से ही हाे रहे लेकिन निगरानी नहीं हाेने से बढ़ रहा भ्रष्टाचार

श्रमिक के बच्चाें काे दी जा रही छात्रवृत्ति के बदले रिश्वत लेने के आराेप में गिरफ्तार किए गए संचालकाें के ई मित्र कियाेस्क के लाइसेंस निरस्त कर दिए गए हैं। उनके द्वारा जमा करवाई गई धराेहर राशि काे सरकार ने जब्त कर लिया है। इधर एसीबी की हनुमानगढ़ चाैकी काे प्रकरण की आगे की जांच के आदेश हाे गए हैं। एसीबी डीआईजी डाॅ. विष्णुकांत ने मंगलवार काे इस संबंध मेंं आदेश जारी किए।

सूरतगढ़ के श्री श्याम ई-मित्र कियाेस्क, श्रीगंगानगर में भरतनगर लेबर काॅलाेनी के निकट स्थित कृष्णा ई मित्र और महादेव ई मित्र के संचालकाें काे श्रीगंगानगर एसीबी चाैकी से डीएसपी वेदप्रकाश लखाेटिया ने रिश्वत लेते रंगे हाथ पकड़ा था। आराेपियाें ने सूरतगढ़ के श्रमिक के बच्चे की 8 हजार रुपए छात्रवृति काे जारी करवाने के बदले 50 प्रतिशत यानी 4 हजार रुपए रिश्वत लेते पकड़ा था।

यह कार्रवाई बुधवार काे की गई थी। चाैकी श्रीगंगानगर द्वारा दर्ज करवाए गए प्रकरण की जांच के लिए डीआईजी ने हनुमानगढ़ चाैकी प्रभारी एएसपी गणेशनाथ सिद्ध काे जांच अधिकारी नियुक्त किया है। आराेपी सूरतगढ़ निवासी रमेश कुमार शर्मा, कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर बलराम उर्फ बालूराम, लेबर काॅलाेनी निवासी हरीकिशन, नरेश वर्मा काे एसीबी श्रीगंगानगर चाैकी ने रिश्वत लेने के आराेप में पकड़ा था। चाराें न्यायिक हिरासत में हैं।
पड़ताल: 2390 ई मित्र कियाेस्क हैं पूरे जिले में, हर ई-मित्र काे सरकारी याेजनाओं के आवेदन के अधिकार

विभागीय सूत्राें के अनुसार जिले में 2390 ई मित्र मंगलवार काे काम कर रहे थे। इन सभी ई मित्र संचालकाें के पास सरकारी याेजनाओं के लाभार्थियाें के आवेदन के अधिकार हैं। ऑनलाइन वर्क पाॅलिसी के बढ़ाए जा रहे कल्चर के कारण सभी विभागाें की एर से जारी याेजनाओ के लाभ लेने काे आवेदन के लिए ई मित्र काे हाॅट स्पाॅट बनाया हुआ है। जहां तक श्रम विभाग की याेजनाओं के लाभ का सवाल है ताे श्रमिक गरीब और कम पढ़े-लिखे लाेग हाेते हैं। उनकाे न आनलाइन आवेदन करना आता है और न ही कंप्यूटर का अधिक ज्ञान हाेता है। ई मित्र से किए जाने वाले आवेदनाें की श्रम विभाग ऑनलाइन ही जांच कर विसंगतियां देखता है। अगर फार्म में काेई गलती अथवा कमी हाे ताे उसे आनलाइन ही वापस उसी ई मित्र काे भेजता है जहां सेआवेदन किया गया हाेता है। क्याेंकि आवेदन के साथ ही एक काेड जनरेट हाेता है जाे उसी ई मित्र के पास हाेता है। इसी काेड से रिटर्न अाए फार्म काे वापस खाेलकर उसमें निकाली गई कमी के रिमार्क काे देखते हैं। यह काम ई मित्र के संचालक या आपरेटर के हाथ में हाेता है। वे चाहें ताे अनपढ़ या कम पढ़े लिखे लाेगाें काे जितनी मर्जी बार चक्कर कटवाकर परेशान कर सकते हैं। यही काम ई मित्र पर हाे रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें