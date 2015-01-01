पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जागरूक:लॉयंस क्लबों ने मधुमेह राेग से बचाव के लिए किया जागरूक

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

लाॅयंस क्लब सेंट्रल की ओर से प्रांतीय कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत मधुमेह जन जागरूकता के लिए विनोबा बस्ती व आदर्श नगर पार्क में रविवार काे मधुमेह जागरूकता संबंधित ब्रोशर बांटे गए। इसमें मधुमेह के लक्षण, बचाव व उपचार की जानकारी दी गई है। क्लब अध्यक्ष केवल सचदेवा ने बताया कि इस अभियान के अंतर्गत अलग-अलग पार्कों में जन जागरूकता के लिए मधुमेह जांच, जागरूकता व योग से उपचार भी बताए जाएंगे। इस दाैरान रीजन चेयरमैन एमपी सिंह, जोन चेयरमैन आशीष अरोड़ा व रीजन काेअार्डिनेटर (डायबिटीज) अमनप्रदीप सिंह काहलों व अमित मय्यर माैजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें