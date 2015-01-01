पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मुकदमा:घर का ताला ताेड़कर गहने चाेरी का आराेप पुत्रवधू और उसके रिश्तेदाराें पर मुकदमा

श्रीगंगानगर6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रिद्धि-सिद्धि प्रथम स्थित एक काेठी के मालिक ने अपनी पुत्रवधु और उसके मायके के लाेगाें पर ताला ताेड़कर गहने व कीमती सामान चाेरी करने तथा ताेड़फाेड़ के आराेप लगाए हैं। इस संबंध में सदर पुलिस ने परिवाद में लगाए आराेपाें के आधार पर मुकदमा दर्ज किया है। घटना 11 नवंबर की शाम की बताई गई है।

जांच अधिकारी एएसआई बालूराम ने बताया कि परिवादी सरकारी अध्यापक शंकरलाल जाट ने रिपाेर्ट में आराेप लगाए कि उनकी पुत्रवधू किरण ने अपने परिवार के सदस्य सुरेंद्र, नरेंद्र च जयदेव सहित अन्य के साथ हनुमानगढ़ से आकर मकान का ताला ताेड़ा और अंदर से कीमती सामान चाेरी कर लिया तथा मकान के अंदर कीमती सामान ताेड़फाेड़ कर नुकसान पहुंचाया।

मामले में जानकारी सामने आई है कि परिवादी शंकरलाल के पुत्र निखिल चाैधरी की 22 अप्रैल 2016 काे हनुमानगढ़ निवासी किरण से शादी हुई थी। किरण बैंक अधिकारी है ओर उसकी लक्ष्मणगढ़ में पाेस्टिंग है। पीड़ित के पुत्र की सड़क हादसे में याददाश्त चली गई और काफी समय काेमा में रहने के बाद अब हाेश में आना शुरू हुआ है। पीड़ित की पुत्रवधू ने हनुमानगढ़ महिला थाना में परिवाद दे रखा है।

इसमें 11 नवंबर काे दाेनाें पक्षाें की काउंसलिंग थी। इसमें समझाैते के बजाय विवाद बढ़ गया। इस पर किरण अपने परिवारजनाें के साथ आई ताे उसे रिद्धि-सिद्धि में अपने ससुराल का मकान बंद मिला। उसने मकान का ताला ताेड़ा और अंदर प्रवेश कर गई। इस संबंध में लगाए गए आराेपाें की जांच की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें